﻿ Scariest person of 2016: No. 7-John 'Doe' Chisholm - Watchdog.org

2016 might go down as one of the most unusual years in the history of American politics. Voters chose historic change, but in all too many ways, it was business as usual.

Too many bureaucrats still put their own interests over the interests of the people they were supposed to be serving. Too many officials – elected and unelected – continued to act more like petty tyrants than servants of the people, imposing their own vision of how others should live their lives on citizens perfectly capable of making those decisions for themselves.

This week we’ll highlight the scariest examples by shining a light on those who seem to think your liberty is less important than their power.

Here’s No. 7.

John Chisholm was pretty scary in 2015.

He didn’t get any better in 2016.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney who brought Wisconsin the infamous John Doe investigation doubled down on defending his abusive probe even after the state Supreme Court declared it unconstitutional and a “perfect storm of wrongs” perpetrated against innocent citizens.

The highly partisan prosecutor joined two other Democrat DAs in petitioning the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the state court’s ruling.

Fortunately for the dozens of conservatives Chisholm and his assistants harassed and intimidated for years through his secret investigation, and fortunately for the Constitution, the U.S. Supreme Court quickly rejected Chisholm’s appeal.

What was the district attorney hoping to accomplish?

He was hoping to save an investigation that illegally seized millions of documents and personal possessions in a spy operation that would give the NSA a run for its money. He was defending the use of predawn, armed raids on political enemies and their families. He was fighting for “screamingly unconstitutional” secrecy orders that demanded silence from targets on penalty of imprisonment and hefty fines.

But mostly Chisholm continues to fight to save himself.

The new year opens with a civil rights lawsuit alleging Chisholm and his partners committed some very scary crimes against liberty. With much of the dust settling on the John Doe, 2017 could find more such lawsuits against the prosecutor who did not know when to say when.

Still, Chisholm is doing all he can to hold on to the “evidence” he illegally seized.

The prosecutor known as “John Doe” Chisholm is still scary after all these years.