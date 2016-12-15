﻿ Erie bayfront hotels ruled tax exempt, costing schools $800,000 - Watchdog.org

A potential source of revenue for the Erie School District and local government was lost on Wednesday when the Sheraton Erie Bayfront Hotel and the Marriott Courtyard Erie Bayfront Hotel were ruled tax exempt.

Go Erie reports that taxes from the two multi-million dollar hotels and their garages would have brought in approximately $1,659,000 yearly; $800,000 of that would have gone to the Erie School District.

The Sheraton and the Marriott are owned by the Erie County Convention Center Authority, which also owns the Bayfront Convention Center. The Convention Center — whose tax exempt status is not in question — is connected to the two hotels.

Questions about the constitutionality of Pennsylvania convention center law remain. City Solicitor Greg Karle is recommending the city appeal the decision to the Erie County Common Pleas Court. He argues that the law should not favor the convention authority’s hotels with tax exempt status while competing hotels must pay.

“We have a lot of dichotomy in the taxing structure on the bayfront that needs to be straightened out,” Karle told Go Erie.

Read more here.