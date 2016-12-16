﻿ Florida’s home-baked food regulations are half-baked - Watchdog.org

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and everywhere you go this holiday season chances are you’ll run into some tasty homemade treats. Cookies, cakes, pastries, candies, jams, jellies and, yes, fruitcake, all make for sweet yuletide cheer.

But when someone tells ol’ Aunt Edna that her famous gingerbread is so delicious that she should start selling it, kindly let her know that she’ll need to comply with chapter 2011-205, section 21 of the Laws of Florida, and section 500.80 of the Florida Statues.

If not, she’ll run afoul of Santa’s regulators at the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The same goes for aspiring entrepreneurs, motivated stay-at-home moms or dads, or anyone else looking to make some extra dough from their baking skills whether as a full-time business or part-time labor of love.

Unfortunately, it’s just not as easy as working hard and hanging out a shingle.

First, the state imposes an outright limit on how much money someone can make: $15,000 a year — and that’s gross sales, not net profit.

Sure, it’s a nice chunk of change, certainly not enough to live off of, but why should the government be in the business of limiting success?

Other states do it, too. Texas, a large state often compared to Florida economically, imposes a $50,000 limit. California, one of the most regulated state economies in the country, also caps successful so-called “cottage food” endeavors at the $50,000 level.

In a recent interview with Florida Business Daily, Chris Hudson, the Florida director of Americans for Prosperity, said the state’s earnings limit is unnecessary red-tape that snuffs out entrepreneurs at the starting gate.

His advice to lawmakers? “Get out of the way from individuals pursuing their goals and passions,” Hudson said.

Earlier this year, state Sen. Nancy Detert, R-Sarasota, tried to double the legal sales limit to $30,000. After passing two legislative hurdles with only one dissenting vote, the measure languished in a fiscal policy committee for half the annual lawmaking session where it ultimately died. Humbug.

Another regulatory impediment is how the state allows people to sell their home-baked goods. It’s currently illegal to sell them online, through the mail, on consignment or to a wholesaler.

How about to a restaurant? Nope. State regulations define restaurants as wholesalers. Grocery stores? Eh, no. Wholesaler.

According to the law, products must be sold directly by the cottage food operator to the consumer. That means selling from the home baker’s residence or delivering baked items directly to buyers.

The state allows home-baked products to be sold directly at farmers’ markets, flea markets and roadside stands. But these venues often come with additional costs and headaches.

According to the website Forrager.com, an online cottage food community forum, M. Garner of Ooh-Ala-Mode Pastries lamented his experience with such venues: “I have tried to attend a large farmer’s market in Tampa, FL previously, however, was told that I should be licensed and insured.”

Commenter David Crabill responded, “Farmers and flea markets are allowed to require whatever they want to, so they have the right to turn you away, even if you did have proof that you are a practicing cottage food operation. Unfortunately, this actually happens a lot, especially at busy farmers markets that don’t need new vendors.”

“You do not need to get insurance (though some operations opt for it anyway, for their own protection), but the markets can require you to have it (and I think that is pretty common),” Crabill said.

Interestingly, Forrager.com characterizes Florida’s laws as “somewhat restrictive” compared to other states, partly because Florida doesn’t require a state license. Upon closer inspection, however, cities and counties still can and often do. Local zoning and tax laws also apply.

Miami-Dade County, population 2.7 million, requires a business license to sell homemade goods, but only issues them to folks living in rural areas.

“There is a very specific list in Miami-Dade County of what a home business can entail. That does not include creation of a product,” Charles LaPradd, agricultural manager for Miami-Dade County told Florida Food and Farm, a website connecting small farmers, food producers, retailers and consumers around the state.

“So that’s where it runs into a glitch. They can’t get a business license to do cottage foods because they’re not in the agricultural areas,” he said.

Perhaps another reason why Forrager.com considers Florida’s regulations somewhat restrictive is because other states like Wisconsin and New Jersey have downright draconian penalties for selling grandma’s cookies.

In both states, home-baked sales are banned. As Wisconsin Watchdog reported, getting caught oven mitt-handed could land you in jail.

“That means that even if you sell one cookie at a farmers market, to your neighbor, somewhere in your community, you can go to jail for up to six months or even be fined up to $1,000. That’s not only unfair, it’s unconstitutional,” attorney Erica Smith told Wisconsin Watchdog.

Selling cookies outside Florida’s regulatory scheme won’t get you locked-up, but state regulators easily can shut down a home-baker and issue fines up to $5,000.

All it takes is for someone, anyone, maybe even a competitor, to issue a complaint. If regulators opt to investigate, they have the right to enter and inspect your home.

From the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services:

“The FDACS may investigate any complaint received for a cottage food operation. If your cottage food operation is the subject of a complaint, you must allow a FDACS employee or officer in your cottage food operation to conduct an inspection. The FDACS employee or officer will inspect your cottage food operation to determine compliance with applicable laws, rules and regulations. If you refuse to allow a FDACS employee or officer to inspect your cottage food operation, the FDACS may take disciplinary actions which may include a $5,000 fine.”

Put another way, Nanny State enforcers can put your home business in permanent time-out and take away your earned allowance if there’s anything like dirty dishes in the sink or the appearance of commercial-level output.

So remember, the state defines the “home” in home-baked goods as the place where you live. It must have only one kitchen with one stove and one oven — all for non-commercial use — and your appliances must be manufactured for “common residential use.”

All cottage food products also must be expressly labeled in at least 10-point type: “Made in a cottage food operation that is not subject to Florida’s food safety regulations.” It’s. The. Law.

Now for the $15,000 question: What’s the state government’s reason for regulating home-baked goods into a tightly controlled and financially limited space?

Public safety, of course. Like terrorism, national security, or the dang Russians, public safety is often a catch-all justification for questionable rules, regulations and laws. But to certain extent it’s true. You wouldn’t want to eat hazardous food, right?

Even so, it’s at least a little curious that the Agricultural Department’s Division of Food and Safety readily admits that it cannot conduct proper “trace-back” or “trace-forward” activities regarding incidences of food-borne illnesses occurring in cottage food products because it doesn’t require them to be registered, nor does it maintain a listing of where the food products are sold.

Sounds like an eat-at-your-own-risk health policy.

Critics charge that such regulations are driven by the commercial food industry and elected officials in order to limit economic competition.

The Institute for Justice, a public interest law firm, is suing Wisconsin on the basis that its cottage goods restrictions are purely political.

“The home-baked-good ban does not exist for genuine safety reasons, but instead protects entrenched special-interest groups from competition. Courts have held that economic protectionism is not a legitimate government interest,” the law firm asserts.

In Florida, Americans for Prosperity’s Chris Hudson is calling for change.

“One of the goals of elected officials — and frankly what so many politicians campaign on — is to fight for policy that will make earning success more attainable,” Hudson said.

“We need to continue to work to reduce red tape so that all aspiring entrepreneurs will have the ability to compete in our vibrant economy,” he said.

Economic liberty is a cornerstone issue for the Institute for Justice, which it defines as the right to earn a living in the occupation of one’s choice without unnecessary government interference. The nonprofit group says economic liberty “is at the heart of the American dream.”