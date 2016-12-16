﻿ Debating a performing arts charter in western Pennsylvania - Watchdog.org
By   /   December 16, 2016  /   No Comments

Supporters of a planned performing arts charter school in Wilmerding, Pa., about 15 miles southeast of Pittsburgh, battled at a public hearing this week with teachers union representatives, who complained that they “would be losing our elite kids who do perform in our musicals.”

But if musical productions in public schools might suffer, the kids would likely get a leg up.

Amelia Brett, an attorney for the group hoping to launch the charter school, said the University of Pittsburgh theater department is interested in working with the school.

