﻿ Little Rock taxi monopoly faces opposition - Watchdog.org

Last week, transportation freedom scored a major victory in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Ken Leininger, owner of Ken’s Cab which operates in North Little Rock, was trying to expand his business into Little Rock when he came across some heavy resistance.

“We had several preliminary hearings with fleet services to the point where I finally felt like we were just getting stalled,” Leininger told Watchdog.

Ken later found out that he met every one of the fleet services’ requirements, except for the fact that no one is allowed to compete with the city’s only taxi company, Yellow Cab.

This got the attention of the Institute for Justice.

“A while back we saw that Little Rock had the worst transportation regulations in the country, so it was on our radar,” said Justin Pearson, an IJ attorney. “When we saw that there was someone who was willing to fight back, we offered assistance.”

Leininger and IJ teamed up to file a lawsuit against the city of Little Rock, claiming that “preventing plaintiffs from operating in Little Rock on the basis of the city’s protection of a taxicab monopoly violates the Arkansas Constitution’s prohibition on monopolies and guarantees of due process and equal protection.”

“Arkansas constitution could not be any clearer,” said Pearson. “It expressly says that ‘monopolies are contrary to the genius of a republic and shall not be allowed.’”

“It’s clear that Yellow Cab’s owner’s opinion is the only one that the board of directors care about,” Pearson added. “Yellow Cab’s owner actually objected to Ken’s application for Little Rock taxi permits.”

On December 7th, the court held that Little Rock’s creation of a private monopoly violated the Arkansas constitution’s anti-monopoly clause. In January the city attorney will decide whether or not to appeal.