﻿ To attract Latinos, show connection between school choice and jobs - Watchdog.org

To attract Latinos, show connection between school choice and jobs

Jason Crye, executive director of Hispanics for School Choice, a Milwaukee-based advocacy organization, laments the loss of the Massachusetts charter school expansion vote, while arguing that school reformers are doing a poor job of reaching out to voters who could be allies.

“Statistics show that many Latinos are wide open to school reform — more open than other Americans,” he writes in Flypaper, the blog of the Thomas B. Fordham Institute. “In an EdChoice survey last year, 62 percent of Latinos said they support charter schools, compared to 53 percent of all Americans. The same survey revealed that Latinos name education a top priority more often than others. Education was second only to ‘economy and jobs’ on their list.”

Those issues, Crye concludes, need to be joined.

“That suggests a new approach,” he writes. “To attract Latino support for school reform, we need to show how education and employment fit together.”

