﻿ AG says grand jury likely to probe John Doe leaks - Watchdog.org

MADISON, Wis. — The state Department of Justice will most likely convene a grand jury to look into more than 1,000 pages of leaked documents from Wisconsin’s infamous John Doe investigation.

Attorney General Brad Schimel told the Wisconsin State Journal that the leak of court-sealed records published in September by the liberal British newspaper The Guardian should be investigated through a closed grand jury process.

“This isn’t the type of investigation that you go knocking on doors and ask people to talk with you,” Schimel said in an interview Thursday with the State Journal. “(The investigation is) going to be best suited (in) a protected environment of a courtroom where we’re asking questions and developing information.”

A conservative target of the unconstitutional probe was not impressed by Schimel’s labored decision to investigate.

“Watching the attorney general’s response to the illegal leak has been like watching someone trying to get a dead mouse out of a trap without touching it. I just don’t get it,” said Deborah Jordahl, a political strategist who, along with several other conservatives and their families, had her home raided by law enforcement in October 2013.

Like the rest of the targets of the John Doe II investigation into Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign and dozens of conservative groups, Jordahl was never charged with a crime.

Eric O’Keefe, another target of the politically driven probe, said the entire John Doe investigation was an “assault on political opponents conducted under color of law.”

“Taxpayers deserve to know who ran the operation, and why, and how many millions of taxpayer dollars were deployed on this unconstitutional political operation,” said O’Keefe, whose Wisconsin Club for Growth was painted in the Guardian piece as the conduit of some criminal campaign finance scheme working with the campaign of the Wisconsin left’s No. 1 enemy: Walker.

But multiple courts, including the John Doe judge, found that the prosecutors had presented no probable cause that an illegal coordination crime had been committed. What they found was that the conservatives had participated in constitutionally protected free speech.

Last year, the state Supreme Court declared the John Doe unconstitutional and over.

But Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm, the Democrat who launched the probe in 2012, would not stop. He and two other DAs, also Democrats, petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the state court’s ruling. They failed. In October, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Chisholm’s petition.

Last month, the state Supreme Court rejected Schimel’s request that the court appoint a “special master” to investigate the leaks.

“(W)e reject any request for this court to conduct or to order a criminal investigation of the leaks of John Doe evidence and matters covered by the John Doe II secrecy orders,” the majority opinion, 3-1, stated.

RELATED: Supreme Court won’t investigate John Doe leaks

While the judicial branch has authority to protect and enforce its orders, it is the “executive branch that investigates and prosecutes potential crimes,” the court said.

In other words, such an investigation would be the domain of the attorney general.

That’s what some conservative targets had asserted all along.

Schimel’s spokesman did not return Wisconsin Watchdog’s request for an interview with the attorney general.

Conservative targets believe the prosecutors or those connected to them leaked the documents, and they say there is evidence to show it. Prosecutors have denied the accusation.

Schimel told the Wisconsin State Journal that he won’t investigate a leak of materials to other publications, including the Wall Street Journal’s conservative editorial page. Presumably that applies to documents obtained by Wisconsin Watchdog in reporting, among other things, the partisan communications by the prosecutors’ partners at the former state Government Accountability Board.

Chisholm and former John Doe special prosecutor Francis Schmitz have said they want the release of that court-sealed information investigated as well.