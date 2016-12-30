﻿ Scariest People of 2016: No. 1-John Pleuss - Watchdog.org

2016 might go down as one of the most unusual years in the history of American politics. Voters chose historic change, but in all too many ways, it was business as usual.

Too many bureaucrats still put their own interests over the interests of the people they were supposed to be serving. Too many officials – elected and unelected – continued to act more like petty tyrants than servants of the people, imposing their own vision of how others should live their lives on citizens perfectly capable of making those decisions for themselves.

All week we’ve highlighted the scariest examples by shining a light on those who seem to think your liberty is less important than their power.

Here’s No. 1.

It’s hard to say which is worse – an administrative law judge accused of deciding cases based on the attractiveness of claimants or a federal agency that allows him to remain on the payroll long after the allegations come to light.

Such is the story of John Pleuss and the Social Security Administration’s Office of Disability Adjudication and Review, or ODAR.

Pleuss, according to multiple sources, has been under investigation on allegations of sexual harassment of employees in the Madison, Wis., office and making inappropriate comments about the people who have appealed to him for Social Security benefits.

As Wisconsin Watchdog first reported in June, Pleuss, in his case files, described claimants as “attractive,” innocent-looking, “buxom.” In one case, he noted that a “young, white (woman)” appearing before him “looks like a man.”

“Obese, young, white (female) skimpy black top,” he wrote of another claimant.

“Very black, African looking (female),” the ALJ wrote, and parenthetically he added, “(actually a gorilla-like appearance).”

Pleuss was escorted out of the Madison ODAR last month by armed guards, sources told Wisconsin Watchdog.

“This is the beginning of justice being served,” one ODAR source told Wisconsin Watchdog.

But sources say managers in the system have known about Pleuss’ alleged misconduct for years – long before the latest accusations came to light.

While sources said Pleuss was removed from cases weeks after the first public reports of his written comments, the administrative law judge has remained on the federal government payroll making his annual salary of at least $167,000 per year, according to federal wage records.

“The Madison staff was previously informed their office could not afford essential office supplies to serve the public. Yet Pleuss was wandering around the office doing nothing, while still collecting his full salary,” a source with knowledge of the situation said. “People are quite happy to see him go.”