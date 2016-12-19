﻿ New D.C. charter school data refutes myths on discipline, diversity - Watchdog.org

In D.C.’s fourth annual Equity Reports, charter schools are making progress in reducing discipline rates and serving diverse student populations, two stereotypes opponents commonly use against the sector.

A D.C. Public Charter School Board analysis of all the charter schools shows gains in economically disadvantaged and special education subgroups of students in the 2015-16 school year. For the first time, 15.4 percent of special education population in charters has slightly surpassed the city’s 15.2 percent average. By race, the sector has remained above the city average for black students and below for white students.

“When looking at the sector and looking at individual schools, you see a diverse population. The myth that schools are somehow creaming from the top and not taking in students with disabilities is also false,” PCSB Senior Manager of Equity and Fidelity Rashida Young told Watchdog.org. “We have several policies in place to monitor schools to make sure they aren’t in any way weaning out certain families before they’re accepted.”

Schools also have an incentive to take in more than just high performers under the PCSB’s School Quality Reports, or performance ratings system. Schools are graded not only by the percentage of high standardized testing scores, but improvements in scores at any level.

The reports also measure data like attendance, discipline, mid-year withdrawals and academic growth. The 9.1 percent suspension average has decreased four consecutive years but still remains slightly above the citywide average.

Concerns among outlier schools and student subgroups continue too. Last school year, 10 schools had suspension rates of 25 percent or higher. Suspensions tend to be higher among special education, disadvantaged and black students, and lower for Latino and white students.

Young says that aiming to eliminate suspensions entirely in one year is not feasible, especially without alternative solutions in place. “We’re not surprised that the decline is gradual,” she said. “We think schools tweaking their discipline practices is a smarter way to do it than any sort of sector or citywide mandate. Some of our schools have made more radical changes than others, but as a sector, we’re just happy we do see that downward trajectory each year.”

The PCSB recommended to the city’s equity report committee that the suspension data distinguish between short and long-term suspensions. “That’s where we’ve seen some of our schools that have high overall rates … make progress. They’re not having as many repeat offender suspensions,” said Young.

Expulsions, although minimal, declined from 111 students to 81, and 85 schools had no expulsions at all. “While on paper it seems very small, when you think about the individual students, that’s 30 kids that didn’t get kicked out of their school,” said Young.

Mid-year withdrawals, which plague charter and traditional public schools alike, also decreased in the last four years. In the last school year, the percentage of students leaving charter schools dropped from 5.3 percent to 4.9 percent. Young said students moving out of D.C. is out of schools’ control, but they can change factors like expulsions and bullying with strong grievance processes for families.

The net decline from charter schools is still reason for concern as a new city rule bases charter school payments on multiple enrollment counts. In previous school years, the city held one enrollment count in October.

Although the Equity Reports do not count for performance ratings like School Quality Reports, both share data such as attendance and academic growth. But while both parents and schools frequently utilize the School Quality Reports, schools are more likely to use Equity Reports.

Schools straying far from the city or sector averages on any of the metrics begin discussing remediation with the PCSB. Young said the PCSB has not closed schools solely based on metrics like high suspension rates, but they face higher scrutiny. These issues may arise when schools request changes to charter agreements or undergo five-, 10- and 15-year reviews.

“We want to make sure when the school requests any change, whether it’s a new campus or an enrollment ceiling increase, or whatever it might be, that they’re thinking of their program holistically and are aware of any other issues that their school is facing,” said Young.

The city has released the reports since 2012.