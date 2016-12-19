﻿ Sahm: DeVos-founded school a model education secretary should follow - Watchdog.org

Charles Sahm, director of education policy at the Manhattan Institute, is urging Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos to give a boost to career and technical education, and is using a school her husband founded as a model.

Situated at Gerald Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, West Michigan Aviation exposes students “to the booming fields of engineering technology and aviation,” making it “the perfect fit for the times,” in the words of CEO Pat Cwayna.

The DeVos family foundation has contributed $4.6 million to the school over the past seven years.

“If the United States wants to increase economic and social mobility, creating more innovative models like the West Michigan Aviation Academy will be key,” argues Sahm.

