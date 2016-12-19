﻿ Marijuana legalization in California is more complicated than you might think - Watchdog.org

Before marijuana gained a victory as part of Lt. Gov. Gavin Newson’s Proposition 64, many of California’s cities and counties were banning marijuana regardless of recreational or medical purposes.

The proposition — which makes it legal for those twenty-one and older to legally consume marijuana — might leave consumers and businesses scratching their heads as to where they can legally consumer or operate.

Tamar Todd, Senior Director in the Office of Legal Affairs at the Drug Policy Alliance, told Watchdog.org that, despite local rules, people are largely celebrating criminal justice reform that reduces criminal penalties and the legalizing of possession and use across the state. There is something that local municipalities can regulate: business.

“Locals can still decide not to have any licensed businesses within their borders,” Todd said. “There is a long history of banning the sale of medical marijuana within a jurisdiction in California.”

Early in 2016, the California legislature passed new laws to regulate medical marijuana. These rules left in the ability for local municipalities to maintain control within their jurisdictions.

“A trio of bills passed by the legislature and by Governor Jerry Brown to regulate medical marijuana,” Todd explained. “I think it was read incorrectly but it was read that (local municipalities) had to do a ban by the end of March or else give over control to the state and that led to a flurry of localities banning right away because they felt like they were going to lose their chance to do so.”

That deadline was later removed but local municipalities had already rushed through legislation not wanting to wait to see what would happen.

“Local municipalities can control whether to licenses businesses to cultivate and sell marijuana crops,” Todd said about Proposition 64. “California has strong land use controls in terms of how land is used and what businesses are there.”

Todd continued, “It is still legal [to possess and consume marijuana]. You can drive to a neighboring jurisdiction and purchase an ounce and drive home with it and use it. The initiative allowed people to cultivate up to 6 plants and localities can prohibit outdoor cultivation but they cannot completely prohibit indoor cultivation.”

The law allows rules to regulate for safety and nuisance but cannot prohibit or ban cultivation of marijuana for personal use and consumption.

The criminal justice reforms are a big component of the law, which is welcome news to a state that has been the source for a lot of controversy over its prison system.

“The law took away most of the felonies for sales, transport, and cultivation [of marijuana] and turned those into misdemeanors, Todd said. “So, [the law] has this sentencing reform piece that applies everywhere in the state.”

Accord to Todd, a controlled substance related offense cannot be the sole basis for denial of a license.

Todd believes that the state may see several localities will want to be initially to wait and see what happens but as people see the benefits of legalizing marijuana that local municipalities will not be able to maintain their bans on commercialization as well as the tax revenues that will be missed out on. Todd also noted that there is a piece of the law that would give local governments a piece of the state tax revenue but that only is shared if there is no ban on commercial marijuana.

While counties like Sacramento are creating licensing structures for commercial marijuana, cities like Modesto and counties like Stanislaus are maintaining their bans. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s did not returned requests for comment.

The Proposition did include an allocation of $3,000,000 annually for 5 years to the California Highway Patrol to develop a way to determine whether someone is driving impaired by marijuana. The market is not ready to let the CHP come up with the only method of testing for impairment.

Hound Labs is an Oakland based company attempting to create a breathalyzer that would test for impairment rather just the presence of marijuana in the blood. The company claims to have, “The world’s first marijuana breathalyzer to measure recent THC in breath on drivers at the roadside.”

“We were not trying to arrest people. … Sure, we could arrest people and people are arrested every day for driving stoned, but the objective was not to put people in jail but to educate them and use the device if they volunteered so we could get the data,” Mike Lynn, CEO of Hound Labs told CBS News about the recent roadside testing.

Lompoc Police Chief Patrick Walsh’s department took part is the roadside testing with Hound Labs showing their support for better testing methods.

“We are looking for the least invasive way to obtain information that indicates impairment, which is why we are participating in roadside tests,” Walsh told CBS News. “We don’t want to arrest people who are not impaired, and yet we don’t want marijuana users driving if they are high from recent use.”

The proposition will tax cultivation at $9.25 per ounce of flowers and $2.75 per ounce for leaves as well and 15 percent of retail sales of marijuana. California state tax revenues from marijuana will be used for:

$2 million annually will go to the UC San Diego Center for Medical Cannabis Research for study of medical marijuana.

$10 million annually for 11 years will go to public universities in the state of California for research and evaluation of the implementation and impact of Proposition 64. This will allow the researchers to make policy suggestions to California politicians.

$10 million, increasing each year by $10 million until reaching $50 million in 2022, for grants to local health departments and community-based nonprofits to support job placement programs, treatment of mental health problems, substance abuse treatment, system navigation services, legal services to address barriers to reentry, and assistance to gain access to medical care for those affected by past federal and state drug policies.

Any additional revenues will be allocated to differing services.