﻿ Nebraska school choice backers are cautiously optimistic - Watchdog.org

This year’s state legislative elections might have created a window of opportunity for Nebraska’s school choice advocates, who are guarded in their optimism about the 2017 legislative session.

Katie Linehan, executive director of Educate Nebraska, says she is “optimistic” about seeing “something happen.” But others, including Tom Venzor, executive director of the Nebraska Catholic Conference, would say only that they are “hopeful.”

State Sen. Bob Krist, who has offered several previous tax-credit scholarship measures, said he will once again introduce a tax-credit scholarship measure.

“I believe it’s the right thing to do,” Krist said. “I’m optimistic every time I put it in.”

