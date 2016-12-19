﻿ Vermont couple retires to Tennessee, saves $4K on taxes - Watchdog.org

The American Legion Riders from Green Mountain Post No. 1, a motorcycle club out of St. Albans, are a tight-knit community. In fact, they are so close that the bikers are moving together.

Ron and Cheryl Rogers are the first of several retired couples who will drive their bikes down to Tennessee and stay for good.

“As we got closer to retirement we began to think about how we could survive on a fixed income,” Ron Rogers told Watchdog. “When we started looking around, red flags went off. We didn’t know it was so bad in Vermont.”

Rogers grew up in Swanton, Vermont, and graduated from Missisquoi Valley Union High School right down the road. He retired from IBM after 30 years and was in the Vermont Army National Guard for 20 years.

He and his wife have two daughters, one in Vermont, and the other in Colorado. Because of the couple’s September move to Tennessee, they have a new savings of about $4,000 a year, which they plan to put toward travel to visit their children.

Rogers said Vermont’s ever-increasing property taxes worried him because his Social Security check did not rise along with the tax rates.

Prior to moving, the couple owned a 1,648-square-foot split-level home in St. Albans on 0.6 acres. Last year, they paid $3,927 in property taxes. Their new property in Tennessee is 1,792 square feet on 0.5 acres and borders a golf course. Their taxes for 2016 were $648.

“I don’t want to make Vermont sound like a villainous state to be in,” he said, “but from a financial perspective it’s a no-brainer.”

Tennessee is ranked 38 in the nation for mean effective property tax rates, while Vermont ranks No. 9. Hawaii is the least expensive, at No. 50, while New Jersey is the most expensive.

Vermont also was taking a cut of his Social Security and military pension, Rogers said. Vermont taxes all forms of retirement income, from 3.55 percent to 8.95 percent. Tennessee does not touch this income, however, allowing additional savings.

“Vermont hits seniors with income tax on everything they make,” he said. “We’re paying and not getting anything out of it.”

Rogers believes Vermont’s expansive welfare programs, like expanded Medicaid, are behind the high income tax rates. “I understand that people need help, but we’re not taking care of the people making the money. Working class people and the elderly are paying for these programs, and they’re not seeing any benefits.”

Rogers said he’s discouraged that Vermonters continue to elect the same people even though the state is becoming harder to live in. “People need to take a look at the political climate. There are no means of cutting anything. There needs to be a change of scenery in Montpelier.”

The ability to maintain their lifestyle, which includes trips on their two-seater Harley Davidson, was important to the couple. Gasoline costs are also lower in Tennessee, averaging about $2.00, Rodgers told Watchdog.

Electricity is also much less expensive, costing about 10.56 cents per kilowatt hour, far below Vermont’s rate of 17.53 cents.

Ron and Cheryl will soon be joined by another couple from their St. Albans motorcycle group who purchased a property nearby.

“If we wanted to maintain our standard of living, this is what we had to do.” Rogers said. “It’s a drastic step, but we did it.”