﻿ Despite protest, disruption, Wisconsin electors give Trump 10 - Watchdog.org

MADISON, Wis. — With some protest and disruption, but no defectors, Wisconsin gave its 10 electoral votes Monday to President-elect Donald Trump.

An estimated 100 demonstrators marched outside the Wisconsin state Capitol on the day the Electoral College met at statehouses nationally to cast the ballots that officially will send the Republican to the White House.

The gathering of mostly liberals carried signs bearing slogans such as, “Please! Electors Save Us, Dump Trump,” and “A Vote for Trump is a Vote for Racism.”

In the end, Wisconsin’s electors did what was expected: They cast their votes for Donald Trump and turned the Badger State presidential election red for the first time in 32 years.

The same scenario played out with electors across the country.

“Despite calls for electors to defy the voters in states carried by Mr. Trump, the only signs of ‘faithless’ electors have been in states that Mrs. Clinton won,” the New York Times reported. “An elector in Maine voted for Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont rather than Mrs. Clinton. And a Minnesota elector who was a Sanders supporter said he could not vote for Mrs. Clinton, and was replaced by an alternate, so his protest did not affect the tally.”

There was desperation among the anti-Trump crowd in Wisconsin, as there was elsewhere.

As the vote was announced, a member of the “Love Trumps Hate” crowd stood up and yelled that the electors “don’t deserve to be in America.” She then demanded, “This is my America!” and added that the electors have “sold us out!”

Sena Krug, of Seattle, was back home for the holidays and said she “felt drawn” to the protest. She waited outside the Capitol room where the electors cast their votes. The former legislative page said she wanted “to convince these electors to do something sane for our country, which would be to reject Trump.”

“I also just want to be a voice of protest,” Krug said. “I just absolutely do not agree with what’s happening to our country. I feel like democracy is falling away day-by-day very quickly and I’m terrified.”

Bruce Mainzer, too, wanted to be a voice of opposition.

The protester was removed from the public meeting. As the ballots were being passed out, Mainzer violated protocol by standing up with his sign. Such disruptions are not allowed inside the Electoral College gathering. As he left the crowded room, Mainzer shoulted, “You’re electing a (Vladimir) Putin puppet!”

Mainzer believes too many of Trump’s inner circle, and the president-elect himself, have too cozy a relationship with the Kremlin.

“He has been cultivated by Russia and Putin. They targeted him as a personality that would be friendly to him (Putin). He grew to love the Russian oligarch style,” Mainzer charged. “What kills me is the Republican Party, in order to hang on to power, is turning away from its core values. To me this is a very scary moment in American history. It’s probably the scariest moment since Pearl Harbor was attacked.”

The Republican Party of Wisconsin wasn’t having any of the Russian conspiracy stuff.

“Today, Donald Trump received Wisconsin’s 10 Electoral Votes, and we were proud to honor the voices of 1.4 million Wisconsin voters who spoke loud and clear on November 8th,” said Wisconsin GOP chairman Brad Courtney in a press release. “Once again, we congratulate the President and Vice-President Elect on their decisive victory and look forward to their efforts to bring real change to Washington, D.C and shape a new and better direction for the nation.”

In fact, Trump effectively won twice in Wisconsin — and by a bigger margin the second time.

Wisconsin was the only state to complete a recount of its votes, a recount driven by Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein. Trump picked up 131 additional votes in the recount, defeating Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton by 22,748 votes.

Kevin Hermening, one of Wisconsin’s 10 electors, told Wisconsin Watchdog last week that he would remain faithful to the Republican Party and its candidate.

“It is a privilege, and I’m just looking forward to the opportunity of representing the people of the state of Wisconsin and doing our constitutional requirement, and that is joining the Electoral College and of course voting in the state Capitol on Monday,” Hermening said last week.

RELATED: Elector, former hostage, maintains hope in the people

Republican electors reportedly were inundated with late-night phone calls, emails and letters begging them to ignore the will of the voters in their state. Some said they received death threats.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that electors in Pennsylvania would have police guarding them as they voted.

Elector Ash Khare told the newspaper that he has received thousands of emails a day trying to sway his vote.

“I’m a big boy. But this is stupid,” Khare said. “Nobody is standing up and telling these people, ‘Enough, knock it off.’”

As of mid-afternoon Wednesday, there were no reports of violence carried out against electors.