﻿ Governor-elect’s appointments to bring fresh focus on economy - Watchdog.org

Gov.-elect Phil Scott has appointed a former police chief and a successful Montpelier business owner to help jump-start Vermont’s economy.

Late last week, Scott appointed small business owner Lindsay Kurrle as commissioner of the Department of Labor. He also appointed former Burlington Chief of Police Michael Schirling as the new secretary of the Agency of Commerce and Community Development.

“My entire administration will have a laser focus on economic growth and prioritize policies that strengthen the economy and make Vermont affordable for families and businesses,” Scott said in a press release.

“At the very center of this effort will be work by ACCD and DOL because they will be charged with revitalizing our ability to expand the workforce, help workers and businesses be more competitive, and retain and recruit good jobs.”

Schirling spent 25 years with Burlington Police Department before retiring in 2015. He has conducted training for the U.S. State Department’s Anti-Terrorism Assistance Program Cyber Division, and he also served as executive director of BTV Ignite, a company that promotes growth in the technology sector.

“Mike has a strong record as an innovator, and his experience as a dynamic community leader and in the tech community demonstrate his ability to lead teams, create change and get measurable results,” Scott said. “His leadership skills will be essential to our efforts.”

According to the announcement, Schirling has improved the Burlington Police Department’s technology platforms, and he has been recognized by the from the International Association of Chiefs of Police for civil rights accomplishments.

“I am humbled to be asked to join Governor-elect Scott’s team and for the opportunity to work with so many talented Vermonters. I am eager to bring my passion for innovation and collaboration to the agency, and to implement the Governor’s vision and plans to grow our workforce, energize our towns, villages and cities, and make Vermont affordable,” Schirling said.

Kurrle is co-owner of Kurrle Fuels and Transport, a small business in Montpelier with about 15 employees. She and her husband, Jim Kurrle, purchased the gas station, convenience store and fuel hauling company in 2004.

Kurrle also has been assistant director of Statewide Financial Reporting for the state of Vermont, and has worked as a certified accountant and governmental audit specialist for Colechester-based KPMG.

“As a small business owner, I certainly understand the importance of customer service,” she said. “In this role I will certainly work with the department and other state agencies to support the governor-elect’a campaign messages, which were to build a stronger economy, make Vermont affordable and protect the most vulnerable.”

Rachel Feldman, Scott’s former chief of staff and newly appointed senior director of Boards and Commissions, said the governor-elect’s choices are aimed at bringing experience and teamwork to Montpelier.

“Soon to be Commissioner Kurrle’s background speaks to her expertise in the areas that the Department of Labor deals with,” Feldman said. She is incredibly good at team building and creates a work environment that empowers employees.”

Of the appointment of Schirling, she added that the former police chief’s experience in information technology as well as public safety will now be put to use “growing our businesses in a way that young people want to move to Vermont.”