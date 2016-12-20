﻿ Ultra-blue Maryland eyes voucher, charter expansion - Watchdog.org

The Maryland Board of Education is looking for ways to help low-performing schools, the Baltimore Sun reports, and that could include more charters and vouchers.

Sparked by the 2014 election of Republican Gov. Larry Hogan and his subsequent appointment of education reformers to the board, the Democratic bastion has already enacted a small voucher program that helps low-income families pay tuition at private and religious schools.

Now the board is looking at expanding on the 49 charter schools now operating in the Maryland.

