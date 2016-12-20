﻿ Indiana online school under the microscope - Watchdog.org

Chalkbeat Indiana’s Shaina Cavazos takes a close look at the Hoosier Academy Virtual Charter, which has received a failing grade from the state for six years in a row with no move by the state to close it.

Online students are often in situations where the virtual school is their last chance at educational success, and Chalkbeat notes that “Hoosier Academies is not alone in its struggle to improve its schools. Every online school in the state that tested students in 2016 — including four charter schools — received an F grade.”

That is in line with what is happening at online schools across the country.

