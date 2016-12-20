﻿ Indiana online school under the microscope - Watchdog.org
Home  >  Indiana  >  Indiana online school under the microscope

Indiana online school under the microscope

By   /   December 20, 2016  /   No Comments

Chalkbeat Indiana’s Shaina Cavazos takes a close look at the Hoosier Academy Virtual Charter, which has received a failing grade from the state for six years in a row with no move by the state to close it.

Online students are often in situations where the virtual school is their last chance at educational success, and Chalkbeat notes that “Hoosier Academies is not alone in its struggle to improve its schools. Every online school in the state that tested students in 2016 — including four charter schools  — received an F grade.”

That is in line with what is happening at online schools across the country.

Read the whole thing here.

Click here to LEARN HOW TO STEAL OUR STUFF!

John Bicknell is executive editor of Watchdog.org. He is a veteran editor and has worked in journalism for more than 30 years. He came to Washington in 1999 as an editor at Congressional Quarterly and held several positions at CQ and Roll Call. He is the author of "America 1844: Religious Fervor, Westward Expansion and the Presidential Election That Transformed the Nation." His next book, scheduled to be published in 2017, is on John C. Fremont's 1856 presidential campaign. John also served as senior editor of the 2016 edition of “The Almanac of American Politics.” He can be reached on Twitter @JohnBick1960 and by email at [email protected]

  • Sign-up for our Watchdog.org email list to receive the latest news and in-depth coverage.

﻿