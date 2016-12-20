﻿ Fitch downgrades rating outlook on KentuckyWired bonds to negative - Watchdog.org

Fitch Ratings recently maintained the rating of the bonds issued for the KentuckyWired statewide broadband project at a mediocre BBB+, but changed the outlook to negative due to construction delays and other issues.

The rating agency affirmed the BBB+ status of the $232 million in senior tax-exempt revenue bonds and $58 million in senior taxable revenue bonds issued by the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority on behalf of the Kentucky Wired Infrastructure Company Inc. But Fitch revised the rating outlook from stable to negative due to some complications in the project.

Fitch noted the negative outlook reflects uncertainty about Kentucky’s approval of a new 2019 target completion date, which the agency argues doesn’t adequately accommodate the potential for further delays.

Chris Moore, executive director of the Kentucky Communications Network Authority (KCNA), said in August that delays in reaching agreements for utility pole attachments put the project behind schedule.

He told lawmakers on the Budget Review Subcommittee of the General Government, Finance and Public Protection Committee that the first phases won’t be complete until late 2017, nearly a year later than anticipated. The entire project won’t be done until early 2019, he said.

The initial work will connect mostly rural southeastern Kentucky, and a handful of major cities. KentuckyWired calls for the installation of nearly 3,400 miles of fiber-optic cable across the state, and 85 percent of that cable will be connected to utility poles.

KCNA didn’t file the paperwork with the Kentucky Public Service Commission to operate as a competitive local exchange carrier until Nov. 6, 2015, about three months after former Gov. Steve Beshear signed an executive order forming the authority, possibly contributing to some of the delay. KCNA needed to complete that process before negotiating utility-pole access with existing carriers.

KCNA partnered with six companies, including Australian-based Macquarie Capital, the lead developer of the project, and network construction began in September 2015 after those contracts were finalized, Moore told lawmakers.

The bonds for the project were sold with the understanding that $11 million annually in federal dollars to connect schools with broadband would flow to the project. But a conflict-of-interest issue that arose when former finance cabinet deputy secretary Steve Rucker became head of KCNA — he has since resigned — resulted in the state abandoning the bid process for that money.

Fitch said in its latest report that resolution of the negative outlook will depend on the state’s ability to mitigate “against future construction delays unprotected by the project agreement … and clarity and/or resolution of disputed costs between the Commonwealth and the [design build] contractors which does not materially erode the contractors’ security package (including letter of credit.)”

The state and its contractors are now disputing who is responsible for the costs of getting access to private easements for the project.

“The magnitude of the potential costs and the extent to which the contractors’ liquidity could be affected are currently unclear,” Fitch wrote. “The project has reported that the contractors’ [letter of credit] has not been drawn and the contractors have made liquidated damage payments as required, which Fitch views positively.”

Additional potential permitting or easement delays could also trigger future schedule extensions of the project, Fitch notes.

Fitch also said that Kentucky Wired Infrastructure Company holds another $15.2 million in subordinate debt not rated by the agency.