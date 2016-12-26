﻿ Scariest People of 2016: No. 10-Dan Flynn - Watchdog.org

2016 might go down as one of the most unusual years in the history of American politics. Voters chose historic change, but in all too many ways, it was business as usual.

Most of the folks on the Scariest People of 2016 list qualify as villains, but nobody has ever mistaken Texas state Rep. Dan Flynn, a Republican from Van, for an evil mastermind.

He does a lot of awful stuff, but in such a clumsy way that you can never be sure he has any idea what he’s doing.

For example, as chair of a committee responsible for one of the state’s most pressing issues – pension debt – he has reliably put his impressive incomprehension on display. He once told a pension expert that a bill to restore local control was actually anti-local control, because some people oppose it, and they… (wait for it) live in cities, too. When he was gently but firmly contradicted, his response was so: “Kinda part of it, but kinda not all of it, is that what you’re saying?”

Flynn is infamous for leading a brutal inquisition against Wallace Hall, a regent at the University of Texas who dared to challenge entrenched political interests.

But Flynn botched the job by writing a letter pointing out how phony all the charges against Hall were, actually plagiarizing his arguments from Watchdog.org reporting. Then he turned around and voted to impeach Hall anyway, for pressing too hard for information from the university.

Whatever else Flynn accomplished, he sent a message loud and clear to commissioners and board members across the state: rocking the boat will not be tolerated.

Yet during a Dec. 8 committee meeting this year, Flynn had the chutzpah to post a message to Facebook criticizing all of the state’s board “members (who) have not owned up to their responsibilities. They have a privilege and honor to serve and they need to do so by knowing what is going on in the agencies… . If not responsible you will lose your privilege.”