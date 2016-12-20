﻿ Obama to college students: Don’t go ‘looking for insults’ - Watchdog.org

President Barack Obama has yet again spoken out against the current culture that has students attempting to shut down speech they don’t agree with in the name of inclusion.

Obama, in a Dec. 15 exit interview with NPR’s Steve Inskeep, spoke on a range of topics, from foreign policy and Hillary Clinton to immigration. He also spoke of the tendency of college students to go “looking for insults” and offense.

About 40 minutes into the interview, Inskeep asked if President-elect Donald Trump is right when he says political correctness in this country has gone too far. Obama struggled for a moment, calling the issue “tricky,” and saying “the definition of political correctness is all over the map.”

As an example, he cited widespread disapproval of racial epithets or derogatory terms for women and members of the LGBT community — a disapproval shared by most listeners. But he gave another, more narrow definition of political correctness that involved “a hypersensitivity that ends up resulting in people not being able to express their opinions at all without somebody suggesting they’re a victim.”

He added that when debates become “like walking on eggshells,” where people can’t express another point of view without getting called a name, Trump “might have a point.”

“If somebody says, ‘You know what, I’m not sure affirmative action is the right way to solve racial problems in this country,’ and somebody’s immediately accused of being racist, well, then I think you have a point,” Obama said.

The president approves of affirmative action, but said he could have “polite dialogue” with someone who disagrees.

Obama then gave some advice: “My advice to progressives like myself — and this is advice I give my own daughters, who are about to head off to college — is don’t go around just looking for insults. You’re tough. If somebody says something you don’t agree with, just engage them on their ideas.”

He added: “You don’t have to feel that somehow because you’re a black woman that you’re being assaulted.”

Obama did, however, say that it was okay to call someone “rude or ignorant” if they said something that feels insulting.

Obama has spoken on this issue multiple times before, insisting that people who have disagreements should engage on ideas rather than simply making insults and walking away.

In November 2015, Obama told ABC “This Week” host George Stephanopoulos: “I don’t want [my daughters] to think that a display of your strength is simply shutting other people up, and that part of your ability to bring about change is going to be by engagement and understanding the viewpoints and the arguments of the other side.”

In September 2015, Obama told a student at a town hall event: “You don’t have to be fearful of somebody spouting bad ideas. Just out-argue them. Beat them. Make the case as to why they’re wrong.”