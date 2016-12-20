﻿ School choice can offer a haven for LGBT students - Watchdog.org

School choice can give LGBT students a way to deal with — or avoid — hostile educational environments, argues Reason’s Scott Shackford.

“If school choice is for anybody, it’s for students who don’t fit into a ‘one-size fits all’ education system, and that includes LGBT teens,” writes Shackford.

While expressing concern about some of Education Secretary-designate Betsy Devos’ views on LGBT issues, he accuses education reform foes of using those views to unfairly impugn school choice.

Read the whole thing here.