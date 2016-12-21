﻿ School Choice Week sparks debate in Rhode Island town - Watchdog.org

In Rhode Island, even a simple proclamation in support of school choice is controversial.

Earlier this week, the Hopkinton Town Council approved on a 3-2 vote a resolution recognizing National School Choice Week, which is Jan. 22-28.

But council member Barbara Capalbo opposed the resolution, WesterlySun.com reported, trotting out the tired old excuse that school choice takes funds from public schools in favor of charters — ignoring the fact that charters are public schools.

“School choice will take away from the public schools, and we have enough problems with money in public schools,” she said.

Council member David Husband noted that Capalbo seemed to be missing the point.

“I don’t think it’s going to cost the taxpayers anything if we approve this proclamation,” Husband said.

