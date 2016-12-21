﻿ The media's double standard on DeVos - Watchdog.org

The mainstream media response to the selection of Betsy DeVos as Education secretary has laid bare the double standard used by journalists covering the issue, writes Frederick M. Hess, director of education policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute.

Hess notes the “nasty and strikingly personal response” to DeVos from the New York Times, the Washington Post, the New Yorker and Salon, among others. He then contrasts those with the glowing reviews of Obama Education secretaries John King and Arne Duncan, both of whom brought less stellar records into the office than will DeVos.

What explains the difference? Hess singles out criticism about DeVos’ connections, personal and otherwise, to private schools.

“Apparently, the 5.4 million students enrolled in 33,000 private schools have no standing at the U.S. Department of Education, parents (like Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton) who send their children to private schools have no standing in education policy, and graduates from religious schools are to be regarded with suspicion,” he writes.

