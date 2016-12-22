﻿ Ethics complaint raises stakes in Google Fiber furor - Watchdog.org

The city of San Antonio is slow-jamming a public ethics complaint while trying to fast-track Google Fiber’s encroachment on public parklands.

The spiraling controversy over installation of Google Fiber huts took a new twist as a civic activist filed an ethics complaint against Shannon Miller, director of the city’s Office of Historic Preservation.

John Whitsett accused Miller of violating the city ethics code by failing to disclose that the official who signed the Google leases was her husband, Hugh. As chief of the agency tasked with reviewing the Google deal, Miller should have recused herself from all proceedings, Whitsett asserted.

City officials have not responded to the ethics complaint and Miller could not be reached. But on Wednesday, the Historic Design and Review Commission, under the OHP umbrella, went ahead with hearings on landscaping for two Fiber hut locations in city parks.

Panel members, on advice of legal counsel, declined to even listen to the conflict-of-interest charge. But commissioners expressed surprise that two Google hut installations had gone forward without their review, as required by city and state regulations.

HDRC voted unanimously to send the two cases back to staff for review — a temporary victory for Whitsett and other neighborhood activists.

Deputy City Manager Peter Zanoni said the Google huts were exempt from HDRC review because they are “utilities.” Previously, the city contended that the huts did not constitute a “change in use.” Now Zanoni says 15 future Google sites are “under review” and “subject to change.”

“They can spin it all they want,” Whitsett responded. “The city needs to do public hearings, according to the law. It’s pointless to talk about fencing and landscaping when there’s no valid permit.”

“This is a case study in government run amok,” added Ben Schoenbaum, a lawyer and vice president of the Oak Park Northwood Neighborhood Association.

Ignoring the Google developments, the local daily tried to bury Miller’s conflict-of-interest issue. San Antonio Express-News editors struck this sentence from Whitsett’s op-ed piece Tuesday:

“The Office of Historical Preservation Director’s husband, who worked for the city of San Antonio at the time, signed the below-market Master Lease with Google.”

The Express-News is trying futilely to un-ring the bell.

Watchdog reported last month: “The city’s chief technology officer, Hugh Miller, sidestepped the Historic Design Review Commission, which is assigned by city ordinance and state law to conduct hearings and review any changes in use at public parks – where Google is building a series of ‘Fiber Huts.”

Notably, and ironically, the Express-News has editorialized for massive new spending on city parks — even as city officials try quietly to concede public green spaces to Google.

Four months after Watchdog published its first report on the Google park controversy, the daily has yet to write a single news story about the subject.

Kenric Ward reports for the Texas Bureau of Watchdog.org. Contact him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @Kenricward