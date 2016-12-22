﻿ Consultants: Stay the course on Vermont Health Connect - Watchdog.org

Stay the course and spend more money was the advice for Vermont Health Connect offered by Strategic Solutions Group, a consulting firm that analyzed the embattled exchange and gave recommendations for improvement.

“We believe the state of Vermont has made a very sound investment in the technologies chosen that are underlying the platform that Vermont Health Connect represents,” SSG consultant David VanSlochem said. “We would encourage the state to continue making an investment to address these deficiencies and make this sustainable into the future.”

In September, the Agency of Human Services secured more than $62 million of federal funding for Vermont Health Connect’s Integrated Eligibility and Enrollment modularization program. According to the SSG report, the grant requires a 10 percent match, so the total program amounts to around $69 million.

The federal funds expire on Sept. 30, 2018, so all new fixing and patching must be completed by then.

While SSG considered other options for the future of Vermont’s system, all other avenues would not allow for use of that money. Among the alternatives the group considered were migrating to the federal exchange, a commercial option or state transfers of technology from Connecticut or Maryland.

“We’ve looked at all that but our findings helped inform our recommendation [to stick with VHC],” said SSG consultant David Weiher.

But with the exchange’s continued troubles, he encouraged urgent action.

“Vermont has to do something; it’s not sustainable,” Weiher said. “The state clearly has some work to do in order to make this platform not problematic. There’s a lot of manual workarounds and those need to be addressed.”

VanSlochem said the organization labored through roughly 75 interviews with legislators, constituents, legal aides and more, and ultimately came to the conclusion that despite some serious deficiencies with the current system there are also signs of hope.

“A number of the deficiencies that were there in the 2016 open enrollment from a year ago, a lot of those have been remediated,” he said, citing reasonable call-center wait times as an example.

“The amount of automation that’s in the system needs to be improved, and the customer service, while it doesn’t meet all expectations, is a lot better than it was in the last open enrollment.”

SSG’s report, commissioned by the General Assembly in April, looked at three aspects of Vermont Health Connect: current operational readiness of the program, long term effectiveness and feasibility, and alternate solutions.

The consultants identified technological and operational problems. Incorrect customer data, the inability to exchange data between parties, the lack of automated data entry, and poor customer support services have plagued the exchange for years.

Qualifying the exchange’s issues, the report notes that other state exchanges have faced similar problems. However, state exchanges in Oregon and Hawaii closed down in 2014 and 2015, and Kentucky transitioned to the federal exchange in November. Only 11 of the original 17 state exchanges remain in operation.

“The analysis of the VHC system assumes that Vermont wishes to continue to be on the forefront of health care reform in this country and is committed to continuing to offer these additional exchange subsidies beyond those of federal policy,” the report states.

While Gov.-elect Phil Scott has retained some officials from the Shumlin administration, he also has emphasized the need to control spending. Members of the Joint Fiscal Office have told Watchdog that they fear Vermont’s expansive programs will be targeted for cuts, whether by a Scott administration or by the Republican-controlled Congress led by President-elect Trump.

Since Vermont has the most extensive Medicaid coverage of any state, one cost-saving option would be to cut Medicaid benefits to align with other states. Vermont already will be cutting back on benefits after the renewed Global Commitment Waiver for Medicaid reduced funding by $64 million dollars over the next decade.

SSG cited Vermont’s distinct benefits policy and the vision of the Shumlin administration as reasons to press ahead. The group also referenced a “strong technical foundation” as a reason to continue to build the program.

However, Vermont paid millions of dollars for faulty technology patches after the state failed to hold its IT vendors accountable. Private software developers have told Watchdog that the technology problems stem from unscrupulous business practices by third-party contractors, and from state officials’ lack of technological expertise.

The study claims that the lack of skilled staff and poor planning are hurting the project, and it concludes that IT fixes will not be effective if organizational fixes don’t also occur.

VanSlochem emphasized local control as an advantage to keeping the system in-house.

“It does come with some costs, and you have to maintain it and have a user base to support it, but it’s a good opportunity for Vermont because so much of that is Medicaid that supports that platform,” he said. “A lot of the money comes from CMS [Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services] and in a lot of other states that may not be the case.”

This $62 million from AHS to restore functionality to the basic operating system of VHC is only for Phase 1. A second phase would require additional funds down the road.