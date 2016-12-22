﻿ Movement in and out of Statehouse pushing limits on ethics - Watchdog.org

Christmas time brings to Vermont good cheer, snow, and — every two years — a revolving door between state government offices and influence peddlers.

Right at the top of the list is Peter Sterling, named chief of staff by incoming Senate president pro tem Tim Ashe, a Democrat-Progressive from Chittenden.

Sterling was fined by the attorney general’s office for multiple campaign fund violations while working with the single-payer health care advocacy group Vermont Leads.

Not to be outdone, Democrats in the House as majority leader Jill Krowinski, who misused Planned Parenthood funds that resulted in campaign finance violations against the organization in 2010. And she remains on the Planned Parenthood payroll, still listed on as Vermont Director of Public Affairs.

“It definitely raises some questions,” Benjamin Kinsley, executive director of Campaign for Vermont, said about Krowinski’s double-role in the state House and with Planned Parenthood.

“There could be a potential conflict if she’s responsible for Planned Parenthood’s policy stances while she is a ranking member of the House,” added Kinsley.

He said that ultimately it depends what her role actually is with the organization. Planned Parenthood did not respond to multiple calls for comment.

In 2010, Krowinski as an employee there signed off to help the Planned Parenthood of Northern New England Action Fund raise and spend $120,000 illegally on campaign ads slamming Shumlin’s Republican opponent, Brian Dubie.

Dubie went on to lose the campaign by about 4,000 votes, and Planned Parenthood was fined $30,000 by the attorney general’s office for the illegal use of campaign funds. Nonetheless, Krowinski was later appointed to fill an open House seat by Shumlin.

F is for failure

The door wouldn’t be revolving if it didn’t spin people out of government as well as into it.

Former Vermont Secretary of Administration Trey Martin will return to private law firm Downs Rachlin Martin PLLC after Gov. Peter Shumlin leaves office in January. Martin also worked at DRM just before getting into government.

In announcing Martin’s move, DRM said he “will be screened from involvement in any matters that came before him during his tenure at the Agency of Natural Resources or the Agency of Administration, and he intends to build a practice by working on completely new projects.”

“From an ethics perspective, we just want to be sure he will not participate in a lobbying role at DRM in the short term,” said Kinsley. “We will be keeping an eye out for that, would violate most states’ revolving door policy.”

Vermont is one of a handful of states that does not regulate lobbying activities of former government officials.

A pair of studies in 2013 ranked Vermont on ethics in various categories.

The Better Government Association, an organization that promotes investigative journalism and civic engagement, gave Vermont an “F” for conflict of interest laws. The State Integrity Investigation, which is a joint effort by the Center for Public Integrity, Global Integrity, and Public Radio International, gave the state an “F” for ethics enforcement agencies.

House Minority Leader Don Turner, R-Milton, wouldn’t address any specific case, but said he is mindful of ethics dilemmas in Montpelier.

“I think that we have to pay greater attention going forward, to continue to look at ways to address this issue,” he said. “Vermont is a small state with a relatively small pool of people, and it’s challenging if we are to maintain the citizen legislature.”