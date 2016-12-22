﻿ Playing the odds with school choice - Watchdog.org

For parents contemplating school choice, sometimes it’s a matter of rolling the dice and hoping they don’t come up snake eyes.

That’s the case for Christina Vida in West Hartford, Conn., the Connecticut Mirror reports.

“We want to maximize his chances,” said Vida, who is considering two other schools besides her favorite, the Museum Academy in Bloomfield. “If the pre-K slots have drastically different chances, then we would certainly factor that in.”

Officials pull no punches with parents in Vida’s position.

“I am always honest. We can never tell them exactly how many get in,” Gayle Hills, principal of Academy of Aerospace and Engineering Elementary School, told the paper. “I do share that we do not have a lot of spaces.”

