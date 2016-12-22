﻿ Playing the odds with school choice - Watchdog.org
Home  >  Connecticut  >  Playing the odds with school choice

Playing the odds with school choice

By   /   December 22, 2016  /   No Comments

For parents contemplating school choice, sometimes it’s a matter of rolling the dice and hoping they don’t come up snake eyes.

That’s the case for Christina Vida in West Hartford, Conn., the Connecticut Mirror reports.

“We want to maximize his chances,” said Vida, who is considering two other schools besides her favorite, the Museum Academy in Bloomfield. “If the pre-K slots have drastically different chances, then we would certainly factor that in.”

Officials pull no punches with parents in Vida’s position.

“I am always honest. We can never tell them exactly how many get in,” Gayle Hills, principal of Academy of Aerospace and Engineering Elementary School, told the paper. “I do share that we do not have a lot of spaces.”

Read more here.

Click here to LEARN HOW TO STEAL OUR STUFF!

John Bicknell is executive editor of Watchdog.org. He is a veteran editor and has worked in journalism for more than 30 years. He came to Washington in 1999 as an editor at Congressional Quarterly and held several positions at CQ and Roll Call. He is the author of "America 1844: Religious Fervor, Westward Expansion and the Presidential Election That Transformed the Nation." His next book, scheduled to be published in 2017, is on John C. Fremont's 1856 presidential campaign. John also served as senior editor of the 2016 edition of “The Almanac of American Politics.” He can be reached on Twitter @JohnBick1960 and by email at [email protected]

  • Sign-up for our Watchdog.org email list to receive the latest news and in-depth coverage.

﻿