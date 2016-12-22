﻿ Current Use ruling sets dangerous precedent for landowners, experts say - Watchdog.org

Editor’s note: This article was updated at 2:35 p.m.

Foresters say Weyerhaeuser Co.’s recent loss at the Vermont Supreme Court will affect large and small property owners alike and set a dangerous precedent of courts deferring to government agencies.

In September, the high court ruled that Plum Creek, recently bought by Weyerhaeuser, violated state Current Use guidelines on a small section of its enrolled property. As a result, the company’s 50,000 acres may be removed from Vermont’s tax deduction program, resulting in a charge of over $1 million.

While the state targeted Vermont’s largest landowner, Jonathan Wood, a private forester and former secretary of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, says the case has implications for others.

“This case sets a legal precedent for all landowners,” Wood told Watchdog. “(The ruling) is set on a basic premise that is wrong.”

When a property is enrolled in the Current Use program, the state places a lien on the property. The landowner can’t develop the land, which must remain woodlands. In return, the state lowers the property value for the land.

In a sample rubric by the Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation, 100 acres assessed at fair market value would have a tax of $2,000. The same property enrolled in Current Use would have a tax of $332.

To sustainably maintain woodland, a forester must create a management plan for the landowner that specifies future management actions to achieve the goals of the landowner while following historically acceptable practice and science. A key component in determining a prescription for a stand is the average “basel area” of the stand, which is the amount of growing space occupied by trees on a given acre. To be in the Current Use program, the landowner must follow this plan.

Michael Bartlett, senior forester for Hull Forest Products in Connecticut, confirmed that basel area is common practice. “The variable approach is more reasonable. The soil is different, the trees are different and it’s more desirable as wildlife habitat, which is usually a priority for small land owners.”

In the Weyerhaeuser case, however, the non-conformance ruling was based off a single stand, two-thirds of which had not yet been cut. In January 2010, a county forester visited Weyerhaeuser’s land and filed a report about suspected noncompliance with the management plan. The forester found that Weyerhaeuser had over-cut a section of a stand.

The company shut down operations while the state investigated, and the state then determined the cut land was in nonconformance.

The over-cut land was only a portion of the stand, and with the non-cut area, the total average of the stand, Weyerhaeuser argued, could be in compliance if they were allowed to finish the project.

The Superior Court agreed, but the state fought the case to the Supreme Court. The higher court deferred to the state, saying that as the ruling body, the state has the right to determine whether compliance is based in the stand level or specific locations.

Michael Snyder, current commissioner for Forests, Parks and Recreation, testified before the Supreme Court, saying that it was not important to wait for the entire stand to be cut before finding a noncompliance. He said that cutting one portion and then stopping essentially creates a new stand because the sections are so different.

“By doing things the right way, they lost,” said Wood. “It’s unfair to the landowner; they were punished for a good deed.”

About 18,000 parcels of land — more than one-third of Vermont’s total land mass — is enrolled in the Current Use program. Wood says the ruling could change the way foresters manage all Current Use properties in the state.

“Finding a violation based on one portion of a stand has detrimental ramifications for private landowners, and it causes us great caution. There are many reasons for not completing a stand, and where stopping is the responsible thing to do.

“It sets a dangerous precedent for the future. Foresters may choose to only cut land when they can do the whole thing at once, or they may choose to cut in weather that they normally would shut down in.”

In a dissenting opinion, Justice John Dooley wrote: “As the trial court concluded, this level of deference allows the agency to create new rules as it goes along where the rules should be set in the controlling documents.”

Wood agrees the agency shouldn’t be the final interpreter, and said the court should “look for answers based on science, based on expert consensus, not because someone is a state employee.”

Because basel averaging over an entire stand is common practice, foresters told Watchdog that many of their clients could be found in noncompliance if the state sampled only a small portion of a stand, or a specific location, rather than the stand’s entirety.

Snyder declined Watchdog’s request for comment, citing the ongoing nature of the case. Snyder’s office will determine how aggressively the state will evaluate landowners going forward.

While Wood said he did not know the department’s motivation for prosecuting Vermont’s largest landowner on such grounds, he said “they’re probably concerned with setting a legal precedent that allows them to prosecute.”

Weyerhaeuser is continuing to battle in Superior Court to determine how much of its property will be removed from Current Use.