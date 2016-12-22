﻿ National School Choice Week expecting 20,000 events - Watchdog.org
National School Choice Week expecting 20,000 events

By   /   December 22, 2016  /   No Comments

National School Choice Week started out with 150 events in 2011. Organizers say they are expecting to host 20,000 events nationwide from Jan. 22 to 28.

Participants include charters schools as well as traditional public schools, where declining enrollment is changing the way administrators look at getting the word out.

“We don’t have the advertising budget. We don’t have the ability media-wise,” Peter Wells, principal of J. Hendricks Elementary School in Tucson, Ariz., told The 74. “I thought advertising school choice through social media would help bring [students] to us. … As a public school, we like to show them that we have something for everybody.”

