﻿ FCC adds another round of funding to costly rural broadband program - Watchdog.org

The Federal Communications Commission announced this week it will sink an additional $50 million into a program designed to expand rural broadband.

That program, the Alternative Connect America Cost Model (A-CAM), initially had a $150 million allocation, but local carriers jumped at the chance for the subsidies, and the FCC decided to kick in another $50 million, as was its option.

The FCC’s Wireline Competition Bureau said in November that 216 rural carriers opted to switch from traditional rate-of-return support to model-based support, the latter of which is based on commission estimates of the costs to deliver high-speed internet in their areas.

This alternative option is part of the modernization of the universal service program that also includes gradually reducing the allowable rate-of-return from 11.25 percent to 9.75 percent and limiting operational and capital expenditures to help target support to those areas with less broadband deployment.

“The Commission allocates the available budget, including the additional $50 million per year that was previously contemplated, in a way that takes into account deployment levels, while trying to maximize the number of carriers that can continue down the model path they had previously elected,” FCC Commissioner Michael O’Reilly said in a statement included with the public notice. “We also seek comment on whether to provide further funding, which may be warranted to extend broadband to additional unserved consumers.”

A 30-day public comment period is now open to discuss the possibility of allocating another $110 million to the program in 2017.

The already-allocated $200 million would help bring service to an estimated 800,000 rural residents, while the additional $110 million would potentially provide service to 500,000 more.

The increased interest could lead to a $1.6 billion shortfall in the program over the next decade, even though the FCC has allocated $20 billion to it.

RELATED: Rural broadband plan yields $1.6 billion shortfall

One goal of A-CAM is to reduce the cost of high-speed internet in rural areas, but Michael Romano, senior vice president of industry affairs and business development for the Rural Broadband Association, said it likely won’t be effective in that goal. He predicted the budget shortfall would result in rural providers charging customers more than expected for broadband.