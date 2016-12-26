﻿ John Doe probe will never be over for furious Democrats - Watchdog.org

-
-
-
-
-
-
John Doe probe will never be over for furious Democrats
By M.D. Kittle / December 26, 2016 / No Comments
MADISON, Wis. — So you think Wisconsin’s infamous John Doe investigation is over.
Understandable.
Nearly a year and a half ago, the Wisconsin Supreme Court declared unconstitutional the Democrat-launched secret probe into dozens of conservative groups and Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign. The court agreed with a January 2014 ruling by the John Doe judge that found no probable cause that any alleged campaign finance/illegal coordination crimes had been committed.
DEM’S DOE: Legally dead for more than a year, Wisconsin’s infamous John Doe remains alive in the minds of liberals who despise Republican Gov. Scott Walker
Multiple courts have ordered the probe shut down, and in October the U.S. Supreme Court made quick work of rejecting a petition for review by Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm, the Democrat who launched the politically motivated probe in August 2012.
But the John Doe case is never over in the minds of liberals like Assembly Minority Leader Peter Barca, D-Kenosha, who can’t let go of a burning disdain of Walker or the pounding the Republican governor and his fellow conservatives have given the left over the past six years.
Last week, WisPolitics.com reported that Dems are criticizing calls by Republicans to investigate the leak of “John Doe II documents” in September to liberal British newspaper The Guardian while passing over conservative activist Eric O’Keefe for disclosing details of the probe.
Chisholm and his assistants also are furious that documents showing the partisan nature of the investigation were obtained and published by Wisconsin Watchdog and the Wall Street Journal.
Attorney General Brad Schimel earlier this month said he would more than likely convene a grand jury investigation into the Guardian leak, which includes some 1,300 cherry-picked documents that attempted to make the case of a quid pro quo between Republican politicians and conservative groups.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court’s 4-2 ruling found that like-minded groups and politicians have every right under the First Amendment to communicate with each other, as left-leaning groups certainly did during Wisconsin’s bitterly partisan political recall season.
RELATED: AG says grand jury likely to probe John Doe leaks
Still, as WisPolitics reports, Assembly Dems continue to call for “an investigation into whether Walker violated laws banning corporate contributions to candidates and their committees. Walker’s campaign has called the request “frivolous.”
Barca told the publication that it’s “hard to understand why Republicans would focus solely on the leak and not the potential crimes.”
John Chisholm, his assistants, and the so-called nonpartisan state Government Accountability Board spent years hounding conservatives, spying on them, raiding their homes, stealing their property and threatening to put them in jail if they said anything about the probe, only to be told by multiple courts that their speech dragnet was a clear violation of the First Amendment.
Still, Barca and his fellow Dems continue to see “potential crimes.”
No, the John Doe will never really be over for liberals — or for the people the probe terrorized.
M.D. Kittle
M.D. Kittle is bureau chief of Wisconsin Watchdog and First Amendment Reporter for Watchdog.org. Kittle is a 25-year veteran of print, broadcast and online media. He is the recipient of several awards for journalism excellence from The Associated Press, Inland Press, the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, and others. Kittle's extensive series on Wisconsin's unconstitutional John Doe investigations was the basis of a 2014 documentary on Glenn Beck's TheBlaze. His work has been featured in Town Hall, Fox News, NewsMax, and other national publications, and his reporting has been cited by news outlets nationwide. Kittle is a fill-in talk show host on the Jay Weber Show and the Vicki McKenna Show in Milwaukee and Madison. Contact Kittle at [email protected]
