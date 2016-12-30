﻿ Haupt's Take: One New Year's Resolution is Enough - Watchdog.org

By William Haupt III | Haupt’s Take

“One resolution in particular I will formulate is a rule which says that for every one new regulation, two old regulations must be eliminated.” (Donald Trump)

This is an optimistic time of year as most everyone makes New Year’s resolutions. And few of these are ever kept. Why? They are out of touch with reality and more times than not, they are lofty goals that have consequences that are grandiose.

In the spirit of changing a bad habit into a good one, President elect Donald Trump has set only one goal, and it truly is a hefty one. It is one that every American hopes he will keep for the benefit of the country as well as the rest of the globe. His resolution is to cut the size of government and open up the free market with less control on our God given ability to be successful and change the direction of our republic. Enterprising freely for all capitalists will be the greatest thing since Reaganomics.

“In point of fact, the image of Ronald Reagan, the man responsible for shaping that decade the 1980s, should be carved into Mount Rushmore. The idea behind Reaganomics is this: a rising tide lifts all yachts.” (Rush Limbaugh)

Donald Trump is not Ronald Reagan. He became a sacrificial lamb to improve America for all. He is a real person who came to the White House as a patriot. He is a reformist, a protectionist, social conservative yet compassionate to the needy. Unlike his predecessor, he believes in free-trade and economic and social reforms.

Trump was elected for one reason: America was tired of “politics as usual.” He focused on the need for real change, not some metaphorical jargon used by others in the past with no substance or formulated plan. He addressed his aspirations of reform openly and forthrightly and did not camouflage a thing. He addressed issues that mattered.

“Without a change in leadership, why would the next four years be any different from the last four years?” (Paul Ryan)

With the independent political bloc growing, the voters make this claim. “It is no longer party line politics that matters.” The two parties have been losing support for one reason: people matter, not politics. When Trump won the election it surprised way too many disbelievers when he promised to restore our republican law.

This is a bit odd if we look at the state American politics has been in since the days of Kennedy and Reagan. And how did the pollsters get this so wrong? Because the Trump message was too good to be true that they were awash with bedazzlement, and so many voters would not reveal they were actually considering voting for Trump until Election Day.

“It’s time to put our differences aside and find ways to work together to move forward.” (James Walker)

They will be happy if he does anything to improve their lives instead of talking about “change they cannot believe in” while they count the “change” that is left in the pocketbooks from Obamanomics. Since they wrestled their influence and got him elected, they have the right to expect him to keep this one resolution: to cut the size of government, and grow the free market.

They demanded we move away from the insipid party roadblocks that have stalled real reform and a real recovery for eight long years. These independent voters are visionary people expecting him to chart a more coherent path forward to restore constitutional government if our republican government is going to survive.

“Donald Trump heard a voice out in America that no one else heard.” (Paul Ryan)

Could this be why he received more private small contributions than any candidate in history?

A study by the CBO reveals that Mr. Obama has used more restrictive executive orders than his previous six White House predecessors. Obama ran on a promise not to abuse executive orders. Yes he has not used as many as past Presidents, but the language in them is the most restrictive ever used. He has the highest size of the federal workforce in history.

There are 1.4 million civilians collecting federal checks in 2016. Contrary to Bill Clinton who cut government by outsourcing and hiring contractors to do their jobs, Obama did just the opposite.

“Obama has worked harder than any former president to in-source government jobs than any president in history.” (Alvin Collins)

The biggest labor union for federal workers, the American Federation of Government Employees, is demanding a pay increase of 5.3% next year. That’s a 10 percent jump from the time Obama took office in 2009. Not since World War II, when the nation mobilized to fight fascism and recover from the Great Depression, has government spending played as large a role in the economy as it does today.

Yes history does repeat itself if we fail to profit from the mistakes others made. No president since FDR, whose New ”Bad” Deal prolonged the Great Depression which took a global war to bail us out by building a war machine, has created the most rapid growth in government as a real percentage of the GNP.

“We need to stop spending money we don’t have.” (Paul Ryan)

Although our Constitution says that Congress is supposed to have the “power of the purse,” now the president’s power to veto gives presidents and Congress equal budget power today. Obama expanded and created more dependence on entitlement programs than any president since FDR.

As the CBO’s latest projections sink in, Republican legislators will hear the political sirens singing we need to “cut entitlements.” If they don’t offer a credible program to restore economic growth, and cut entitlements, they will lose what little faith people have left in Congress to do anything.

They better realize soon that “Borrowing and spending is not the way to prosperity.” (Paul Ryan)

Trump ran on a campaign to restore dignity and constitutional order in our once great Republic. If he keeps this one New Year’s Resolution he will be doing more for the working middle class than any president has done in years.

Alaska’s Sen. Dan Sullivan’s RED Tape Act (S. B.1944) already puts the “one-for-one” idea into needed legislative language, and will vastly help Trump’s success of cutting spending and eliminating agencies we don’t need. This is the same principle that has had success in Canada, where for every rule imposed, one had to go. Great Britain’s two out rule is favored by Mr. Trump.

“To acquire knowledge, one must study as well as observe.” (Mary Serrate)

One New Year’s resolution for Trump is more than enough. And if he keeps this one he will be king of his kingdom and prince of his court. He is a successful businessman and knows any regulatory liberalization must go deeper, and eliminate agencies such Education, Energy, the Interior and the EPA to name a few.

He must prevent remaining agencies from issuing any new rules in frontier areas where Congress has no delegated authority. Without Congress legislating them first we will never restore the balance of power. This has been violated more by this administration than any other in our history.

“The White House isn’t the place to learn how to deal with international crisis, the balance of power, war and peace, and the economic future of the next generation.” (Joe Biden)

For all of those who want to see constitutional governing reestablished in our nation let’s make just one resolution ourselves. That resolution should be to support efforts to restore our lost liberties before America turns into another European style Socialist Democracy.

“Wisdom is the right use of knowledge. To know it and not use it wisely makes you a fool. When you find a man who knows a great deal, but you do not listen when he tries to share it, you are then the fool to not take advantage of his wisdom. Let’s profit from that wisdom now.” (Chas Surgeon)