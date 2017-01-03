﻿ Vermont press, politicians caught up in Russia hack fake news story - Watchdog.org

Last week, Vermont press outlets found themselves caught in the middle of an apparent fake news story first reported by the Washington Post.

It all started when the Post reported on Dec. 30 that Russian hackers infiltrated the Vermont electric grid after a malware code was discovered on a laptop at the Burlington Electric Department. The news was quickly picked up by VTDigger, VPR and the Burlington Free Press.

But the Post issued a correction the next day, saying that an “earlier version of this story incorrectly said that Russian hackers had penetrated the U.S. electric grid.” The correction added: “Authorities say there is no indication of that so far. The computer at Burlington Electric that was hacked was not attached to the grid.” Politico also exposed the errors contained in the original story.

Nevertheless, the fake news left Vermont politicians hanging. U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., suggested the Russians were “trying to access utilities to potentially manipulate the grid and shut it down in the middle of winter.”

U.S. Rep. Peter Welch also issued a statement, saying, “We must remain vigilant, which is why I support President Obama’s sanctions against Russia and its attacks on our country and what it stands for.”

Outgoing Vermont Gov. Peter Shumlin responded to the Post’s news story by calling Russia President Vladimir Putin “one of the world’s leading thugs.”

The malware was discovered a day after the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security alerted the electric utility to a hacking campaign dubbed “Grizzly Steppe,” which they allege is of Russian origin. Network administrators across the nation had received instructions to check their systems for security purposes.

Robert Lee, CEO and founder of cyber security company Dragos, which focuses on security of infrastructure, has indicated that the malware found on the Burlington Electric laptop is of a type that is generally available to the public, meaning it may have had no connection to the Russian government or a Russian cyber attack.

“The IOCs [Indicators of Compromise] contained commodity malware – can’t attribute based off that alone,” Lee wrote Dec. 31 on his his Twitter account, which includes ongoing comments on the matter.

Readers of VTDigger and other Vermont media have since been challenging editors to correct any implications in their reporting that Vermont was the victim of a Russian cyber attack. As recently as Monday, VTDigger Editor Anne Galloway was responding to the concern in the comments section of the publication’s story.

“All we can do is interview people, look at materials and go with information we have at the time and write as accurately as we can,” Galloway wrote in one of her responses to commenters. “We did not say Russian hackers had penetrated the grid. We said they penetrated a computer.”

A reader of a similar Russian hack narrative reported by VPR expressed disappointment about the misleading news: “By now you can easily find that the malware in question is an old version of commercially available Ukrainian software. i cant see why VPR would continue to run a story filled with falsehoods ..unless its for Dis-Information purposes to serve a political agenda.”

This allegation comes amid claims by the CIA accusing Russia of hacking into emails of the Democratic National Committee, which were later released to the public through WikiLeaks. So far, no solid evidence has been presented to the public to back these assertions.