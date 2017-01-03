﻿ Accel may take over I Can schools in Ohio - Watchdog.org
Home  >  Ohio  >  Accel may take over I Can schools in Ohio

Accel may take over I Can schools in Ohio

By   /   January 3, 2017  /   No Comments

Consolidation could be coming to Ohio’s charter school sector.

The I Can charter school network is considering turning its schools over to the Accel network, the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Accel founder Ron Packard said the move “would be less of a purchase than a transfer of leadership.”

Accel has taken over 23 schools in Ohio over the past two years and, the paper reports, “has made strong initial academic improvement in several.

I Can has five schools in Cleveland, with other campuses in Akron and Canton, as well as one in Indiana.

Read more here.

Click here to LEARN HOW TO STEAL OUR STUFF!

John Bicknell is executive editor of Watchdog.org. He is a veteran editor and has worked in journalism for more than 30 years. He came to Washington in 1999 as an editor at Congressional Quarterly and held several positions at CQ and Roll Call. He is the author of "America 1844: Religious Fervor, Westward Expansion and the Presidential Election That Transformed the Nation." His next book, scheduled to be published in 2017, is on John C. Fremont's 1856 presidential campaign. John also served as senior editor of the 2016 edition of “The Almanac of American Politics.” He can be reached on Twitter @JohnBick1960 and by email at [email protected]

  • Sign-up for our Ohio Watchdog email list to receive the latest news and in-depth coverage.

﻿