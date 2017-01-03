﻿ Accel may take over I Can schools in Ohio - Watchdog.org

Consolidation could be coming to Ohio’s charter school sector.

The I Can charter school network is considering turning its schools over to the Accel network, the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Accel founder Ron Packard said the move “would be less of a purchase than a transfer of leadership.”

Accel has taken over 23 schools in Ohio over the past two years and, the paper reports, “has made strong initial academic improvement in several.”

I Can has five schools in Cleveland, with other campuses in Akron and Canton, as well as one in Indiana.

