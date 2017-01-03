﻿ Is Betsy DeVos Jeb Bush's consolation prize? - Watchdog.org

Politico notes “there may be a silver lining to the 2016 presidential election for Jeb Bush” in the coming nomination of longtime ally Betsy DeVos to be education secretary.

Josh Venable, ID’d as a member of Bush’s inner circle, “is helping DeVos prepare for her confirmation hearing,” according to Politico. And Hanna Skandera, who served as deputy commissioner of education when Bush was governor of Florida, is under consideration for a senior post in the department.

It’s a generally positive piece, although why the publication chose to use scare quotes around “school choice” is a little baffling.

