﻿ Is Betsy DeVos Jeb Bush's consolation prize? - Watchdog.org

By   /   January 3, 2017  /   No Comments

Politico notes “there may be a silver lining to the 2016 presidential election for Jeb Bush” in the coming nomination of  longtime ally Betsy DeVos to be education secretary.

Josh Venable, ID’d as a member of Bush’s inner circle, “is helping DeVos prepare for her confirmation hearing,” according to Politico. And Hanna Skandera, who served as deputy commissioner of education when Bush was governor of Florida, is under consideration for a senior post in the department.

It’s a generally positive piece, although why the publication chose to use scare quotes around “school choice” is a little baffling.

You can read the whole thing here.

 

