﻿ Advice for DeVos: Don't fall into the D.C. trap - Watchdog.org

Advice for DeVos: Don’t fall into the D.C. trap

By   /   January 4, 2017  /   No Comments

Writing in USA Today, Jim Stergios and Charles Chieppo of the Pioneer Institute urge Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos to avoid viewing reform as a Washington-centric problem and instead “support state and local innovation and state policies that boost opportunity and student achievement.”

Previous department heads have tried to “chase the chimera of a transformational national education policy” with little success, they write.

“DeVos should also use the bully pulpit to make the case against so-called state anti-aid amendments and laws that prevent public money from flowing to private and religious school families,” suggest Stergios and Chieppo. “If she pairs this initiative with targeted changes to the federal tax code that give tax credits for educational expenditures, DeVos could open up new high-quality educational options for low-income households.”

Read the whole thing here.

Click here to LEARN HOW TO STEAL OUR STUFF!

John Bicknell is executive editor of Watchdog.org. He is a veteran editor and has worked in journalism for more than 30 years. He came to Washington in 1999 as an editor at Congressional Quarterly and held several positions at CQ and Roll Call. He is the author of "America 1844: Religious Fervor, Westward Expansion and the Presidential Election That Transformed the Nation." His next book, scheduled to be published in 2017, is on John C. Fremont's 1856 presidential campaign. John also served as senior editor of the 2016 edition of “The Almanac of American Politics.” He can be reached on Twitter @JohnBick1960 and by email at [email protected]

  • Follow us on Twitter (@WatchdogEd) to get the latest Education news from around the country

    Sign-up for our Watchdog Education email list to receive the latest news and in-depth coverage.

﻿