﻿ Advice for DeVos: Don't fall into the D.C. trap - Watchdog.org

Writing in USA Today, Jim Stergios and Charles Chieppo of the Pioneer Institute urge Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos to avoid viewing reform as a Washington-centric problem and instead “support state and local innovation and state policies that boost opportunity and student achievement.”

Previous department heads have tried to “chase the chimera of a transformational national education policy” with little success, they write.

“DeVos should also use the bully pulpit to make the case against so-called state anti-aid amendments and laws that prevent public money from flowing to private and religious school families,” suggest Stergios and Chieppo. “If she pairs this initiative with targeted changes to the federal tax code that give tax credits for educational expenditures, DeVos could open up new high-quality educational options for low-income households.”

Read the whole thing here.