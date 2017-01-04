﻿ New Year's resolutions for new federal education bureaucrats - Watchdog.org

Frederick M. Hess, the American Enterprise Institute’s director of education policy studies, has a top 10 list of New Year’s resolutions for the incoming team at the federal Department of Education.

Hess’ suggestions include:

— “I’ll tell myself every day: ‘I’m no smarter than I used to be just because I’ve been hired as a federal bureaucrat.'”

— “I won’t be intimidated when the same New York Times or Washington Post columnists who cheered Arne Duncan’s or John King’s ‘forceful’ leadership suddenly decide that it’s problematic when Trump appointees use the bully pulpit to aggressively champion educational choice, or Title IX due process, or intellectual heterodoxy on campus.”

— “I’ll make sure there’s at least one day a month where I’m engaging with and listening to those who disagree with my views.”

Actually, that last one would also be good advice for reporters covering the Education Department (and anything else).

Read the whole thing here.