﻿ New Year's resolutions for new federal education bureaucrats - Watchdog.org

New Year’s resolutions for new federal education bureaucrats

By   /   January 4, 2017  /   No Comments

Frederick M. Hess, the American Enterprise Institute’s director of education policy studies, has a top 10 list of New Year’s resolutions for the incoming team at the federal Department of Education.

Hess’ suggestions include:

— “I’ll tell myself every day: ‘I’m no smarter than I used to be just because I’ve been hired as a federal bureaucrat.'”

— “I won’t be intimidated when the same New York Times or Washington Post columnists who cheered Arne Duncan’s or John King’s ‘forceful’ leadership suddenly decide that it’s problematic when Trump appointees use the bully pulpit to aggressively champion educational choice, or Title IX due process, or intellectual heterodoxy on campus.”

— “I’ll make sure there’s at least one day a month where I’m engaging with and listening to those who disagree with my views.”

Actually, that last one would also be good advice for reporters covering the Education Department (and anything else).

Read the whole thing here.

John Bicknell is executive editor of Watchdog.org. He is a veteran editor and has worked in journalism for more than 30 years. He came to Washington in 1999 as an editor at Congressional Quarterly and held several positions at CQ and Roll Call. He is the author of "America 1844: Religious Fervor, Westward Expansion and the Presidential Election That Transformed the Nation." His next book, scheduled to be published in 2017, is on John C. Fremont's 1856 presidential campaign. John also served as senior editor of the 2016 edition of “The Almanac of American Politics.” He can be reached on Twitter @JohnBick1960 and by email at [email protected]

