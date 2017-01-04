﻿ School choice prospects looking up in Iowa - Watchdog.org

With Republicans taking control of the Iowa legislature, school choice proposals are likely to see more daylight than in recent years, the Cedar Rapids Gazette reports.

“I’m pretty confident we’re going to come out of this session with some type of school choice bill that hopefully is signed,” state Rep. Walt Rogers, a Cedar Falls Republican and the new chairman of the House education committee, told the paper.

He said proposals might be limited to a pilot project or lawmakers could be more aggressive and push education savings accounts.

