﻿ School choice a remedy for Bluegrass bullying - Watchdog.org

Jim Waters, president at the Bluegrass Institute for Public Policy Solutions, goes off on Jefferson County Public Schools, which are being sued by parents who allege violation of their children’s civil rights by district officials for failing to deal with endemic bullying.

And he pinned a call for school choice to his testimony, published in the Grayson County News-Gazette.

“Options such as charter schools and scholarship tax credits could help defuse bullying, allowing families multiple, affordable alternatives to provide their children with better, safer educational experiences,” Waters writes.

Read the whole thing here.