﻿ Texas school choice advocates seek funds to expand charters - Watchdog.org

Houston has about 32,800 students are on waiting lists for three big charter school networks — KIPP, Harmony and YES Prep — and school choice advocates are hoping the state legislature will come up with some money to expand facilities once the one-every-two-years session starts Jan. 10.

The 74 reports that “unlike traditional school districts in the state, charters don’t have local property-tax bases to draw from for building new schools or funding renovations. They don’t get state funding for that purpose, either, unlike regular districts, which received $6.3 billion in state facilities funding in 2015–16.”

