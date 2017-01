If we want young kids to stay interested in learning and not become school-weary by age 12, we need to “return to some of life’s (and education’s) simple pleasures,” writes Laura Hanby Hudgens at The Federalist.

Student apathy, she contends, “has become a sort of cottage industry” that experts have cultivated — without a whole lot of success.

Hudgens says we’re over-thinking the problem, and “education needs fewer experts and more common sense.”

