﻿ New Hoosier governor wants appointed education chief - Watchdog.org

New Hoosier governor wants appointed education chief

By   /   January 6, 2017  /   No Comments

Indiana’s incoming governor says he wants to convert the state’s elected superintendent of public instruction into an appointed position.

“This is not about the person, me or the superintendent,” Gov. Elect Eric Holcomb said. “This is about the position and how it can be aligned (with the governor’s office) and work truly together.”

Like Holcomb, the Hoosier state’s chief education officer is a newly elected Republican, Jennifer McCormick. Both take office Monday.

When he was governor, Vice President-elect Mike Pence had a sometimes testy relationship with Democrat Glenda Ritz, who lost in November to McCormick.

State House Speaker Brian Bosma, an Indianapolis Republican, will sponsor legislation that would make the switch beginning in 2021.

Read more here.

