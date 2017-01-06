﻿ Georgia broadband committee suggests tax breaks, regulatory overhaul - Watchdog.org

A legislative committee studying broadband access in Georgia has issued its report to the legislature, recommending tax credits and reworking regulations that stymie growth.

The Committee on High-Speed Broadband Communications Access for All Georgians held a series of meetings across the state in 2016 to determine broadband availability and need.

The lawmakers on that committee held a final meeting at the state Capitol in late December to approve the report they have since sent to the full legislature that’s intended as a road map for possible legislative action in 2017.

“There are so many different pieces to this puzzle … it’s going to take so many different people working together,” state Rep. Susan Holmes, R-Monticello, told The Macon Telegraph after that last meeting.

RELATED: Legislatures may look to eliminate broadband equipment tax in 2017

The committee recommended lawmakers look to eliminate taxes on telecom equipment purchases to deploy in rural areas.

The panel also suggested some other steps to promote private investment, including providing tax credits for individuals or businesses that invest in rural broadband infrastructure, as well as offering tax incentives for providers deploying broadband to recruit and hire the local labor force.

The committee also wants to untangle a regulatory mess by developing a uniform, streamlined permitting process at the local level and requiring the Georgia Department of Transportation to open the right-of-way for conduits and fiber on rural roads.

More of the committee’s recommendations include: