﻿ Where Denver students are choosing to attend school - Watchdog.org

On the first day that Denver students could submit their top choices for next year, Chalkbeat took a look at the schools most likely and least likely to have students opting in and out.

Chalkbeat reports that 86 percent of kindergarteners get their first-choice school. Eighty-six percent of sixth graders get their first choice. Ninth graders came in at 87 percent.

Denver is now in its sixth year of using a unified enrollment system for all its public charter, innovation, magnet and traditional schools.

