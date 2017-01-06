﻿ Joe Doe lawsuit seeks to answer whether prosecutors have boundless immunity - Watchdog.org

CHICAGO – A three-judge panel of the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Friday asked some pointed questions of the attorneys on both sides of Wisconsin’s high-profile First Amendment case, Cynthia Archer v. John T. Chisholm, et al.

At issue in the civil rights lawsuit that arose from the infamous John Doe investigation are such questions as:

— Are abusive prosecutors immune from such litigation because of the “silver bullet” of probable cause?

— Do public employees sacrifice their First Amendment rights because they are government employees?

“If the U.S. Attorney’s Office said they would only pursue criminal cases against Democrats, is it your assertion that the (Democrats targeted) would have no right to bring a claim, as long as there were probable cause,” Judge Ilana Rovner asked Douglas Knott, attorney for the John Doe investigator-defendants.

Knott said yes, probable cause is the critical element.

But what if such investigations had the effect of silencing Democrats from expressing their political ideas? It was an interesting twist for a lawsuit that alleges John Doe prosecutors attempted to silence conservatives.

“You don’t see a distinct injury to the First Amendment?” Rovner pressed. “Isn’t that (the chilling of speech) precisely the danger the First Amendment addresses?”

Knott agreed that such targeted investigations could have a chilling effect on speech, but questioning the well-established immunity of prosecutors creates a “slippery slope.”

“Where does it stop?” he said.

The legal team representing Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm and his assistants assert the challenge to their absolute immunity must stop with the 7th Circuit.

Chisholm, the Democrat who launched the politically driven investigations commonly known as “John Doe I” and “John Doe II,” was not in court Friday morning.

The partisan prosecutor and two of his assistant DAs, Bruce Landgraf and David Robles, and his investigators, David Budde, Aaron Weiss, and Robert Stelter are all defendants in Archer’s complaint, originally filed in July 2015.

Archer, former aide to Gov. Scott Walker when Walker was Milwaukee County executive, is appealing U.S. District Court Judge Lynn Adelman’s May ruling tossing out the lawsuit.

In part, the liberal judge ruled that Archer did not necessarily have a reasonable expectation of First Amendment protections because she was a government employee tied to Walker.

Mark DeLaquil, a member of Archer’s legal team, said the courts have been clear that public employees do not give up all of their rights when they become public employees.

“That, while there are certain employment-related situations where they have less ability to speak, none of that has to do with law enforcement,” the attorney said in an interview after the hour-long arguments. “The idea that that puts you up to criminal prosecution, that is not OK.”

RELATED: Read Wisconsin Watchdog’s series, Wisconsin’s Secret War

Archer was swept up in Chisholm’s “John Doe 1” investigation that targeted aides and associates of Walker when Walker was Milwaukee County executive – in the months preceding his 2010 gubernatorial election win.

Like Walker, Archer was never charged with any wrongdoing.

That didn’t stop John Doe investigators from hounding her, harassing her and interrogating her on multiple occasions over the course of many months, according to Archer’s lawsuit.

In September 2011, law enforcement officers showed up at her Madison home and conducted an early morning armed raid.

Archer’s attorneys argue that John Doe investigators tipped off media about the planned raid and leaked secret investigative information to press members in their pursuit of retaliating against Archer and her fellow conservatives.

“These leaks are a crucial part of our retaliation claims,” DeLaquil said. “There were radio hosts doing entire programs making fun of (Archer’s) sexual orientation” as they said she was a subject of the investigation. Archer is gay.

Judge Diane Wood asked about the investigators’ possession of a battering ram during the early morning, armed raid of the middle-aged Archer’s home.

“You come prepared for everything,” said Chisholm’s attorney, Samuel Leib, of the battering ram at the scene. “You take whatever you need. … This is all standard stuff.”

DeLaquil again alleged that John Doe Judge Neal Nettesheim did not review some of the warrants in the Archer investigation and appears not to have signed them.

Court documents show Nettesheim was out of the area working on another case at the time the warrants were issued.

“They even launched an armed, pre-dawn raid of Ms. Archer’s home based on a warrant that they knew was not reviewed by, and may not have been signed by, an impartial magistrate,” Archer’s appeals court filing states. “And this may be just the tip of the iceberg, as secrecy orders have greatly hampered pre-discovery case investigation.”

The prosecutors’ attorneys shrugged off the allegations, noting that the issue is not whether Nettesheim is “hardworking but that he is neutral.”

And Wisconsin’s “unique” John Doe procedure ensures that the judge overseeing an investigation is making sure that law enforcement is acting in accordance with the law, Leib said. So there’s no need for “civil liability.” Prosecutors have a judge, the attorney said.

Indeed they do.

John Doe probes are similar to grand jury investigations, but instead of a jury of peers deciding, a powerful judge presides over the procedure. Prosecutors hold the power. Targets and witnesses of the probe are compelled to testify, but their attorneys are limited. These are not adversarial proceedings. At the time Archer was targeted, a gag order prevented her from publicly defending herself. Doing so could have landed her in jail or stuck her with thousands of dollars in fines.

The probe netted Chisholm six convictions. But his defense attorneys were forced to acknowledge it was Walker’s top aide who took the original complaints of discrepancies in a county veterans fund to the Milwaukee County DA’s office, sparking the probe. Only two of the convictions had anything to do with the original scope of an investigation that kept widening as Chisholm and his assistants saw greater opportunity to go after the Republican county executive.

The investigation rolled out in May 2010, just as Walker was firing up his campaign for governor. The Republican would eventually face off against Milwaukee Democratic Mayor Tom Barrett.

Chisholm, with Nettesheim’s blessing, took the myriad documents he grabbed up in the first John Doe proceeding and rolled them into what became known as John Doe II – a secret campaign-finance investigation into Walker’s campaign and dozens of conservative groups.

That probe was declared unconstitutional by the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which ordered it shut down. The U.S. Supreme Court in October rejected Chisholm’s request to have the state Supreme Court’s ruling overturned.

Wood called Wisconsin’s John Doe procedure a “fish or fowl problem,” a grand jury-like instrument that is part investigative, part judicial in nature.

“I confess, the whole system baffles me,” the judge said.

DeLaquil argued that the Wisconsin Supreme Court is the last word on the John Doe, and the court has found that the procedure is “primarily investigative.”

The difference is arguably important, potentially determining whether the prosecutors are absolutely immune from lawsuits or whether such immunity protections have a limit.

Wood isn’t fond of “opening the door” to challenging the legal protections afforded to law enforcement.

“The purpose of the immunity doctrine is so that (government officials) can do their jobs without fear of these kinds of lawsuits,” Wood told DeLaquil. “Your theory bothers me because where do you draw the line?”

You draw the line at partisan prosecutors retaliating against people simply because of their political persuasions and who they associate with, Archer’s defense argued.

David Rivkin Jr., lead attorney on Archer’s legal team, said the defendants’ idea of immunity defies logic.

“Under the prosecutor’s theory, you can rape, pillage and loot because you have judicial supervision,” Rivkin said following Friday’s court proceedings.