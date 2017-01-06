﻿ Darling seeks federal waiver to end 'benefits cliff,' reform welfare - Watchdog.org
Darling seeks federal waiver to end ‘benefits cliff,’ reform welfare

MADISON, Wis. – A southeast Wisconsin lawmaker is calling on Gov. Scott Walker to help low-income workers transition off of welfare.

Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, and her conservative colleagues this week sent a letter to the Republican governor asking that the administration seek a federal waiver to create a “sliding scale” to reform the welfare system.

‘SLIDING SCALE’: Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, wants Gov. Scott Walker to help her take on the ‘benefits cliff.’

“A sliding scale would gradually decrease benefits until the worker can afford to completely move off government assistance,” Darling said in a press release.

Darling is hoping for some movement on a way to address the so-called “benefits cliff,” in which low-income workers face losing benefits after a pay bump – oftentimes a slight one.

Success can be a snare, punishing hard work and keeping people locked in government dependency, Darling said.

“I’ve talked to employers who had great employees turn down professional opportunities because the raise won’t cover the loss of benefits from public assistance,” the Republican said. “A federal waiver will help Wisconsin continue to be a leader in welfare reform.”

“Public assistance should never hold people back from reaching their full potential,” said the senator, co-chair of the Legislature’s powerful budget-writing committee. “It’s extremely difficult to accept a raise or a promotion if it means you lose your child care.  It can keep people stuck in a cycle of government dependence.”

