﻿ Kentucky lawmaker targets due process, free speech on campus - Watchdog.org

Kentucky lawmaker targets due process, free speech on campus

A Kentucky state legislator is pushing a pair of bills aimed at ensuring due process and free speech rights on college campuses in the Bluegrass State.

State Rep. Wesley Morgan, a Richmond Republican, introduced a measure that would guarantee the right to counsel in campus proceedings for students facing expulsion or lengthy suspensions or expulsions. Four other states — North CarolinaNorth Dakota, Tennessee and Oregon — already have a similar guarantee.

Morgan’s other bill would bar schools from imposing so-called “free speech zones,” which would more accurately be termed speech-free zones because they restrict protected speech to limited areas on campus.

