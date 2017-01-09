﻿ Joy Pullman's 8 questions for Betsy DeVos - Watchdog.org

Joy Pullman’s 8 questions for Betsy DeVos

By   /   January 9, 2017  /   No Comments

With Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos’ confirmation hearing scheduled for Wednesday, Joy Pullman has eight questions she hopes senators ask the nominee.

Pullman, author of The Education Invasion: How Common Core Fights Parents for Control of American Kids, wants to know (among other things) if DeVos has any plans to end Common Core.

She also asks if DeVos, who once said that “Government really sucks and it doesn’t matter which party is in power,” supports a federally run school voucher program.

Read the whole thing here.

Click here to LEARN HOW TO STEAL OUR STUFF!

John Bicknell is executive editor of Watchdog.org. He is a veteran editor and has worked in journalism for more than 30 years. He came to Washington in 1999 as an editor at Congressional Quarterly and held several positions at CQ and Roll Call. He is the author of "America 1844: Religious Fervor, Westward Expansion and the Presidential Election That Transformed the Nation." His next book, scheduled to be published in 2017, is on John C. Fremont's 1856 presidential campaign. John also served as senior editor of the 2016 edition of “The Almanac of American Politics.” He can be reached on Twitter @JohnBick1960 and by email at [email protected]

  • Follow us on Twitter (@WatchdogEd) to get the latest Education news from around the country

    Sign-up for our Watchdog Education email list to receive the latest news and in-depth coverage.

﻿