﻿ Joy Pullman's 8 questions for Betsy DeVos - Watchdog.org

With Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos’ confirmation hearing scheduled for Wednesday, Joy Pullman has eight questions she hopes senators ask the nominee.

Pullman, author of The Education Invasion: How Common Core Fights Parents for Control of American Kids, wants to know (among other things) if DeVos has any plans to end Common Core.

She also asks if DeVos, who once said that “Government really sucks and it doesn’t matter which party is in power,” supports a federally run school voucher program.

Read the whole thing here.