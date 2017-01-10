﻿ Advocates ready to defend Kentucky's right-to-work law - Watchdog.org
Advocates ready to defend Kentucky’s right-to-work law

January 10, 2017

The National Right to Work Foundation announced Tuesday it’s launching a task force in Kentucky to defend and enforce the newest right-to-work law, after Gov. Matt Bevin signed legislation Saturday to make Kentucky the 27th state to prevent forced unionism.

The staff of the foundation will offer free legal advice to Kentucky workers, and its attorneys are prepared to defend the law from expected legal challenges brought by union officials, as it has done in Michigan, West Virginia and Wisconsin — three states that enacted right-to-work laws in recent years.

MIX: Ready to vigorously defend challenges to Kentucky’s new right-to-work law.

“It’s not enough to enact Right to Work protections; they must be vigorously defended and enforced,” said Mark Mix, president of the National Right to Work Foundation.

“Union bosses will go to great lengths to keep workers in their forced-dues grasp. The National Right to Work Foundation will fight to make sure that every Kentuckian’s right to work is protected, because no worker should ever be forced to pay union dues or fees just to get or keep a job,” he said.

The foundation’s attorneys will soon send a legal notice to educate Kentucky workers of their new workplace rights. Employees can also call 800-336-3600 or visit the foundation’s website to learn more about the free legal assistance.

Bevin signed House Bill 1 on Saturday after the Kentucky Senate gave its approval 25-12 of the House-passed legislation.

The bill was a priority for business groups such as the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

“I’m very pleased,” Kentucky chamber President and CEO Dave Adkisson said after the Senate vote. “This put a sign on the front door of Kentucky that we’re open for business.”

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called the law’s implementation a “great day for Kentucky workers.” He said right-to-work will put the Bluegrass State on a level playing field with neighboring states with the same law.

“Big Labor bosses should know that the new Republican majority in Frankfort is determined to use their mandate to fight for Kentucky workers, Kentucky jobs, and a stronger middle class,” he said in a statement after the Senate’s vote.

Mix noted the right-to-work battle will continue in the legislative sessions of other states in 2017, including Missouri and New Hampshire.

“With the benefits to personal liberty and economic prosperity that go along with right-to-work, and numerous studies demonstrating broad support for right-to-work among voters in state after state, including Missouri and New Hampshire, the issue is unlikely to go away in state capitols until politicians put an end to Big Labor’s coercive forced unionism privileges once and for all,” he said. “And as recent history demonstrates, politicians will either realize that or pay a price at the polls.”

