﻿ Haupt's Take: Revealing the new progressive manifesto - Watchdog.org

By William Haupt III | Haupt’s Take

“Under republican capitalism every man has an equal right to extract as much opportunity from the free market as he can, which is exactly the opposite of modern day progressivism.” (Hansen Birch)

The Communist Manifesto written by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels elucidates the conception of working class materialist struggles. They believe societies always take from the oppressed majority living under the thumb of an oppressive minority. Capitalism exploits the working class, which is dependent on the owners of the means of production.

The only solution is a progressive change to restructure society. This change must be ushered in one step at a time and it must be established from the beginning to bring an end to capitalism. Once this is complete there will be no ownership of private property, all goods and services will be nationalized, as well as banks, schools, housing, transportation and communications. And everyone will be provided for according to their needs. This will produce a classless society where everyone has equality.

“You can call it communism, socialism or progressivism; the results are the same. Everyone loses in the end.” (Ray Sanders)

Many progressives remain awestruck by the election of citizen Trump as president elect of the US. But those of us who know the history and enlightenment thinking of our founding are grateful we made a right turn back towards republicanism. We have been traveling the wrong road for so many years; too many citizens believe a progressive America is what our framers created.

Progressive presidents from Wilson through Obama have strengthened the authority of the president and the public now expects more from the executive branch than their powers allow them. Progressivism challenges basic Constitutionalism and the government’s relationship to the people. It has led to massive social changes and moved America further away from republicanism for many years.

“The progressive movement will not go away now that so many have bought into it.” (William Taylor)

Long before Trump won the nomination, progressives planned to reverse the grassroots citizen momentum he was generating. They knew the storm of support he was gathering from the working middle class was eating away the foundation of their base. They panicked as he was becoming a real candidate. They needed to start delivering punches below the belt to knock him out of the ring.

The only question was how quickly they could destroy him? Recalling the axioms and theorems of the Communist Manifesto, one can easily correlate how Donald Trump could derail the progressive plan to take over of America which could ultimately set them back many years!

“Set backs for the progressives are devastating since their entire movement is built on false promises.” (Able Kline)

As polls showed Trump was gaining ground in key swing states, they unleashed their attack dogs. They were mostly made up of minority voters, the poor, the disabled, and those on government programs like social security, section eight housing, food stamps and aide to dependent children. They trumpeted rumors among these groups that he would be taking away government money.

These rumors spread faster than a Tennessee jack rabbit can procreate in the spring. They were laying the groundwork for the biggest attack on a president elect in our history. As Bernie Sanders once told a group of supporters, “I’ve heard people say hell has no fury like a socialist scorned!”

They quickly laid the groundwork for their plan, which is now officially called “The Progressive Manifesto,” with Hillary Clinton running the most liberal presidential campaign in the history of our nation. With positions on issues from gay marriage to immigration, she was at her party’s leftist edge. Their goal was to unite globalists, liberal nationalists, and tree huggers by staking out far-left positions that would appeal to these groups around the nation.

Their ultimate goal was to not only derail the Trump machine but to move America as far to left as possible this election. Although they were confident Hillary would win, The Progressive Manifesto included plans to take out Trump if he was victorious.

“Liberals are forever duty-bound to their party not their country.” (James Roomer)

Although there had been claims that Barack Obama’s hard-left shift as president was indicative of the Democrats’ slide toward democratic socialism, some observers are now claiming that it is even going further with The Progressive Manifesto. The Manifesto reveals how much it really embraces socialism as the answer to reform America. This is being sold in many political circles as the Leftist version of Newt Gingrich’s “Contract with America.”

It was reported by The New World News, the full plan, now called “The Progressive Manifesto to Combat Income Inequality,” has 13 key points congruent with Marx’s and Engels’ manifesto and literature produced by the Socialist Party USA.

“We can’t expect the American people to jump from capitalism to communism, but we can assist their leaders by giving them small doses of socialism to awaken them.” (Nikita Khrushchev)

The Progressive Manifesto’s points are the same far left we have heard before. But to develop an all-inclusive handbook to peddle on college campuses, minority meeting places, union halls and churches has hit a new low. The most salient points of their newly improved plan are to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, indexed to inflation and rewrite the National Labor Relations Act, to enhance workers’ rights to organize in right to work states.

They want immigration reform to protect immigrants and stop the exploitation of low-wage American workers. They oppose trade deals that empower corporations and want to raise their taxes. They intently support international environmentalism. They want to give a free college education and paid sick leave to all Americans. They want to expand Social Security, make pre-K education mandatory, and increase control over the press to promote their agenda.

“The press is our chief ideological weapon.” (Nikita Khrushchev)

Whether it is completely accurate or not, the sentiment is clear. It is everything that we have been hearing from the left for many years. It is becoming more obvious each election that today’s far left-leaning politicians have adopted most of the platforms of the socialists and openly embrace them and are spreading their doctrine without candor by feeding their propaganda to the traditional left media to promulgate. This is evidenced by the Washington Post reporting Hillary Clinton’s strategy.

Progressives claim it took capitalism half a century to recover from the Great Depression. It’s took socialism half that time to come back from the collapse of the USSR. And now all of Europe has adopted this newly branded democratic socialist governing and it is spreading to Latin America rapidly.

“When it comes to combating imperialism we are all Stalinists.” (Nikita Khrushchev)

Less than 20 years ago, President Bill Clinton, declared “the era of big government” is over. By 2011, Clinton reversed himself, declaring it was government’s role to “provide people with the tools and create the conditions to make the most of their lives.” So what happened? For the free market to survive it requires individual effort and work to be successful. And when the government gives in to the demands of those who do not want to contribute to that success it fails.

Citizen Trump spoke passionately to those who still believe that America is the land of opportunity for all those who wish to seek it. That is why he was elected. The voters gave him a mandate to make this a reality and he must fulfill it no matter how vehemently the progressives dislike him and his agenda. To some success breeds contempt while others believe it substantiates confidence

“You have enemies? Good. That means you’ve stood up for something, sometime in your life.” (Winston Churchill)